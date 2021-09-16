Nego do Borel mocks Dayane Mello’s appearance

Farm 2021 has barely started and is already generating a topic on the web. Last night, the first bullshit came out. Today, it was Nego do Borel’s turn to star in another controversial moment. The singer made fun of the size of Dayane Mello’s ears, which made the model uncomfortable.

Nego do Borel is criticized for mocking Dayane Mello

This Wednesday morning, a conversation between pedestrians caught the public’s attention. During coffee, Nego do Borel made a comment about Dayane Mello that displeased the program’s fans and other players.

“Man, your ear is more open than the other”, said the native. The other people present in the kitchen rebuked the speech of Duda Reis’ ex-boyfriend. “What’s this Nego?”, asked Aline Mineiro, disapproving the comment of her colleague from A Fazenda 2021.

Not understanding that her comment made everyone uncomfortable, Nego continued: “Straight talk, one ear is more open than the other. Look straight here”, he replied to the ex-panicat. “This ear of hers here is more open than this one here.”

Dayane Mello didn’t like what he heard, and neither did Aline Mineiro, who came to her friend’s defense. “Oh man, she’s perfect, look at this woman”.

Then the singer continued talking about the appearance of the ears of pedestrians. The former BBB Italia participant took advantage of the situation to reveal a complex she had with this part of her body when she was younger. ““I already thought I had to undergo surgery, but I would have to do it in just one. I didn’t like to wear my hair tied up,” he said.

More bullshit? Nego do Borel and Dayane find each other on the farm 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/bcMoGKB2EO — LeoDias (@euleodias) September 15, 2021

Nego harassed Dayane in A Fazenda 2021?

This is the second controversy in which Nego gets involved with Dayane in A Fazenda 2021. That night, the singer was caught touching the model’s face while the two shared a bed in the reality show.

Dayane didn’t seem to like the pawn’s attitude and quickly removed his hands from his face. Check out the video below:

A video circulates on Twitter of the moment when Nego do Borel tries to caress Dayane’s face, who doesn’t accept it and promptly removes the singer’s hand from his face. #A Farm13 pic.twitter.com/kWdKyhpXIC — Gossip of reality • #AFazenda13 (@gossiprealitys) September 15, 2021

