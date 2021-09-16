Nego do Borel takes a ‘mounted’ cow when treating animals · TV News

Nego do Borel got a scare in A Fazenda 13 this Thursday morning (16). The singer was helping other pedestrians during the handling of the animals and while petting one of the horn cows in the pasture, he ended up being “ridden” by her and was pressed against the fence.

The funkeiro entered the animal’s enclosure in the company of Erasmo Viana; as he is from Baia, he can help the climbed pawn to the function of the horn cows. When Gabriela Pugliese’s ex-husband turned around, Nego started shouting several curses.

“What’s that, bro? The horse climbed on top of me!” he exclaimed, so nervous that he even confused the names of the animals. The carioca leaned against the fence while the cow stood up, with her body completely leaning against his.

After the scare, the singer himself began to laugh at the situation and began to caress the cow. “Wow, come on, bro! Get it right, man,” he said to the animal. “Is she in heat?”, asked Dayane Mello, who was also laughing at the unusual scene. “What a picture, my God,” she said.

Where to watch The Farm 13?

The only service that relies on the 24-hour broadcast of rural reality, PlayPlus has the price of BRL 12.90 a month. Contrary to what happened in previous seasons, Record’s platform now offers more than one camera for subscribers to follow what happens at the reality show’s headquarters.

The platform offers 14 days of free use for those who have never subscribed to the service. After this period, the user starts to pay R$ 12.90 per month. In addition to the nine cameras and full episodes of A Fazenda 13, Record’s streaming offers soap operas, series, newscasts and programs shown on the station.

According to the PlayPlus website, the current value will be valid for subscriptions made until the 19th. From September 20th, the price will be readjusted to BRL 15.90 a month. The platform allows access to up to four screens simultaneously.

