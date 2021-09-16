Neighbors invade backyard to rescue dog that used to be mistreated

For years, a Golden Retriever has endured the gruesome jaws of abuse from its owners. He was often beaten, chained without food and had his muzzle closed with duct tape. The neighbors were losing patience and the indignation only increased as the dog slowly went into depression.

One day the dog barked hysterically, then began to lie still on the cold concrete. The neighbors knew that at this rate the dog would soon be dead. They made the bold decision to invade the dog’s yard.

Alfie playing after being rescued. (Photo: Animal Advocates Society)

They climbed over the fence, released the dog and brought him home, named Alfie. The couple were aware that the extreme abuse had left Alfie vulnerable and sensitive, they treated him with extra patience and love and hoped he would recover from his traumatic experiences.

Soon, Alfie came to trust his new parents, he became the soul of the house with their happy and cheerful smiles. He had picnics on the beach and danced with his family during every celebration.

He even got his own chew toy, probably the first he ever had. Alfie’s transformation is unbelievable, as he looks like the happiest puppy in the world. We hope that more and more people will be inspired by this and stop being silent observers of abuse.

Alfie with his chew toy (Photo: Animal Advocates Society)

Source: I Love My Dog