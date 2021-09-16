Neto reveals live and announces his replacement in Band

Neto made an ad that left viewers worried. During the presentation of the program “Os Donos da Bola”, the former player took advantage of a space to reveal to the public that he will need to move away from his professional commitments to deal with health. The ace also told who will be the presenter of the sporting attraction during his absence.

This Wednesday afternoon (15), instead of the explosive comments, whether in matters related to football or what happens behind the scenes on television, the band commentator also surprised viewers and revealed that he will need to undergo gallbladder surgery and, therefore, will be unable to present the daily program.

grandson also told that journalist Fernando Fernandes will be his replacement in charge of the attraction. Without missing the opportunity to unleash some pearls live, the former Corinthians athlete still played with the whole situation. Therefore, the presenter asked his enemies to celebrate in case something goes wrong during the surgery.

the commentator sportsman informed the days that he will be away from the program and said that he has suffered for years as a result of gallbladder problems: “I don’t do the program tomorrow, it’s Fernandinho Fernandes who does it, he’s a monster, and I don’t do Friday because I’m going to have surgery. I’m going to take out my gallbladder. I can’t take it anymore, I’ve had a bad gallbladder for three years”.

The former player said that the problem is something common in his family and revealed that he will be hospitalized this Wednesday (15th), for the surgical procedure: “Everyone in my family took it and, unfortunately, I’ve had it for three years now. I’m going to check in today and make it clear so no one is pissed off about me not being on the show”.

With the good humor already known by the public, the presenter of the program “Os Donos da Bola” left the atmosphere more relaxed by making a joke: “Today intern, tomorrow I have surgery and Saturday I go out. If everything goes well. If it doesn’t work either, you take the coffin, have a party, have a drink, hire the women, go inside, because it’s all signed.”.

The Band commentator has been getting sharper every day and doesn’t think twice before speaking his mind. Recently, the presenter spoke out against former player Marcelinho Carioca. Neto classified the participation of the Corinthians idol in the program “The Masked Singer Brasil”, broadcast by Rede Globo, like a joke: “Does the guy get dressed as a coconut tree? Did the guys invite you to this? Are you kidding? Excuse me. Sent really bad”.