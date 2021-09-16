new calendar for Bolsa Família starts soon; see the dates

Transfers of the 6th installment of emergency aid to Bolsa Família subscribers should start this Friday, September 17th.

Caixa Econômica Federal released the payment schedule emergency aid for people enrolled in the Bolsa Família program. Thus, the transfers of the 6th installment should start this Friday, September 17th.

The order of benefit payments is carried out according to the last digit of the Social Identification Number (NIS), starting with the end 1. Payments for that month refer to Cycle 6 (sixth installment), with the payment of the last of the cycles is scheduled for October 18th.

Remembering that the emergency aid payment schedule for the general public follows different dates. In this case, the order is staggered based on the beneficiary’s birthday month.

Cycle 6 of emergency aid for Bolsa Família

This was the emergency aid calendar for Bolsa Família beneficiaries released by Caixa Federal. Check the last digit of your NIS to find out when the balance will drop into the account:

NIS final numberPayment dates
NIS 1September 17, 2021
NIS 2September 20, 2021
NIS 3September 21, 2021
NIS 4September 22, 2021
NIS 5September 23, 2021
NIS 6September 24, 2021
NIS 7September 27, 2021
NIS 8September 28, 2021
NIS 9September 29, 2021
NIS 0September 30, 2021

For check the balance or make any changes with the amounts of the emergency benefit, just use the Caixa Tem application. In it, beneficiaries have access to all information related to emergency assistance and receive the amounts in their digital social accounts.