New Citroën C3 becomes urban mini SUV and will be made in Brazil in 2021

The time has come for citron. Nine months after the creation of Stellatins group (which united FCA and PSA in January), the double chevron brand presents its first release. This is the main bet for emerging markets, such as Brazil: the new generation of Citroën C3. The hatch reappears, therefore, in an unprecedented version, developed in South America and India, which promises to deliver high sales volumes.

Like new C3, Citroën will seek a leap in market share outside Europe. And, in this sense, a fundamental pillar will be Brazil, which was once one of the main markets for the brand in the world, but which has been abandoned for some years. Therefore, the new Citroën C3 will go into production here in the coming months, even before the turn of the year.

Citroën/Disclosure

The arrival of the single will mark the debut of new modular platform at the Porto Real factory in Rio de Janeiro. The architecture is a simpler version than the CMP base used by European models and the new 208, which comes imported from Argentina. On this platform, the French brand promises to launch two other models by the year 2024.

In other words, the new Citroën C3 is the first of three cars that will be launched in these markets. The other two will be a crossover, which should inherit the (known) Aircross name, and a sedan, to compete for sales with Chevrolet Onix Plus and Hyundai HB20S. With the trio, Citroën aims to fight at the top of the ranking of these countries, globalizing the brand.

Citroën/Disclosure

10 inch screen panel

At the global event to reveal the new C3, Citroën sought to show that it is experiencing a new moment. The French is under reconstruction. Therefore, the hatch needed to make an impact. And first impressions are the best possible. This new generation of C3 features the most modern design of the double chevron, marked by the grille that joins the headlights in a “Y” shape.

The front features a modern light signature, with lines that form triangles at the ends, when the daytime running lights and main headlights (high and low) are divided. The design makes the front taller, and reinforces the SUV character, which, after all, served as an inspiration. Although it’s hatch-sized, the new Citroën C3 looks bigger and sturdier.

Citroën/Disclosure

According to Citroën, this feature was thought of since the conception of the model, which features greater height from the ground, shorter overhangs, as well as good entry and exit angles. In addition, on the sides, it has airbumps, which are the black moldings at the base of the doors, as well as full-bodied rear columns and headlamps in an elevated position.

Another highlight is the cabin of the new C3, which uses a more upright design to deliver a spacious interior. For now, Citroën has not revealed many images or technical specifications of the compact. But he said the model will be one of the most spacious in the category, and will have the largest 10-inch multimedia screen and smartphone connectivity.

Citroën/Disclosure

Launch in early 2022

With clean lines and even a little playful, the new Citroën C3 will certainly have style as one of its trump cards. Inside, in addition to the great multimedia, the panel will have a colorful frame and a cool look. On the outside, there will be 13 choices of colors for the body, including single-color or bi-color body options, with the roof painted in a different color.

For now, the only information confirmed by the French is the release: just like the Car Journal has been publishing in recent months, the new C3 arrives in Brazil in the first quarter of 2022. Thus, production will start still in December of this year, when the first units (pre-series) will be delivered for final assembly adjustments.

Citroën/Disclosure

Fiat engine?

In this first presentation, Citroën didn’t say anything about engines, prices and versions. For now, just presented the model. However, the new C3 is expected to have the same mechanics as the Peugeot 208. That is, the flexible 1.6 16V engine up to 118 hp and 15.47 mkgf, and the six-speed automatic transmission. That’s in the top versions.

In more affordable models, the new C3 should have the 1.0 Firefly by Fiat, with up to 77 hp and 10.9 mkgf of torque with ethanol, in addition to the five-speed manual transmission. It is the same set used by models such as Mobi and Argo, which is currently the Italian brand’s entry duo in Brazil. And that could give Citroën a competitive price.

Watch the official video unveiling the new Citroën C3

Prices between R$ 60 thousand and R$ 100 thousand

But it’s also possible that C3 offers the new 1.0 GSE turbo, from Stellantis. This engine will debut on Fiat Pulse in the coming weeks, along with a new CVT gearbox. With this set, you will be able to fight in a wide range of prices, which can start at around R$ 60 thousand and go up to close to R$ 100 thousand, thus always below the C4 Cactus.

In order to have an affordable price, the new Citroën C3 will have a version with a reduced list of equipment. In the official unveiling video of the compact (see above), an image shows the panel with multimedia, but with manual adjustment rods for the external mirrors, air conditioning operated by common buttons, and manual gearshift lever.

