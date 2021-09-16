New Citroën C3 makes world debut and arrives soon in Brazil

The New Citroën C3 was officially unveiled in India and also in Brazil, in simultaneous online transmission between the two countries, with French intermediation.

The new compact crossover from the Parisian brand has not yet had the details revealed, but you can see the first images. It will be less than 4 meters in India, where the trunk is known to be 315 liters. Here, the volume has not yet been revealed.

Made on the CMP modular platform, it will be produced in Porto Real-RJ, from where it will reach the South American markets. The look of the Novo C3 is exactly the same as the cast miniature in China.

Inside, something we hadn’t seen before, the dashboard looks modern and attractive, with a 10-inch screen multimedia highlight with Android Auto and CarPlay, as well as smartphone support.

Compact, the New C3 will have customizable paintwork, with 13 mixes of body and roof paint, giving Citroën’s SUV a more personal look.

The interior is simpler than the Fiat Pulse, indicating that the New C3 will be below this one as well. The cluster appears to be digital, but two images from a second video show the access version, with power windows with buttons on the front doors and the rear with buttons between the front seats.

The seats have a simple pattern, although in two tones. USB and 12V source appear and the multimedia screen is smaller, despite the frame being the 10-inch version. There is also no autopilot in this version.

It can also be seen the manual air conditioning with simple buttons, as well as manual transmission lever, which may indicate the use of the Firefly 1.3 engine of up to 109 horsepower from Fiat or the 1.6 EC5M of up to 118 horsepower.

With production in Brazil only next year, Citroën should start shipping the New C3 only at the end of 2022, as said Antônio Filosa, CEO of Stellantis for South America.

The delay in relation to India is probably due to the fact that Stellantis needs more time to integrate the GSE Turbo 1.0 engine, which is expected to have up to 130 horsepower, as according to Fiat, it takes an average of 18 months to integrate a new engine.

If it arrived now, the New C3 would have to carry only the EC5M 1.6 four-cylinder and up to 118 horsepower, which already equips the C4 Cactus. Therefore, the delay will be beneficial for the product, which will arrive with a more modern engine.

The six-speed automatic transmission should be the ideal option in the case of the 1.0 Turbo engine, with the manual in the 1.3 or 1.6. Positioned below the C4 Cactus, it will have the mission of being the double chevron’s entryway in the country, popularizing the brand.

Citroën will launch three new models in Brazil, the first being the Novo C3. It will be one release per year and, if we count from 2022, the trio will be completed in 2024.

Citroën C3 2022 – Photo Gallery