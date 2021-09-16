New emojis have k-pop symbol and ‘provocative’ face; Look

New emojis should arrive on cell phones all over the world soon. The Unicode Consortium, the organization that standardizes icons, yesterday approved a new set of 37 new images in a new collection, version 14.0. Emjois still need to be implemented by companies like Google, Apple and Microsoft to reach the small screens, but, according to the website “Emojipedia”, the process should take place between the end of this year and the first half of 2022.

The new images include a heart with its fingers, a symbol widely spread among k-pop stars, shy and melting faces and even a mouth biting its lips, in a provocative tone. In addition, there are also images of a trans man and a pregnant non-binary person and one of the main Brazilian delicacies: beans.

In addition to these stickers, other adaptations are also part of the list. A new version of teary eyes should appear, now with a smile on their face. An X-ray, an ID card and new hand gestures are also among the new images.

The new version of Unicode also added 838 new characters, of which 37 are new and the rest are skin tone combinations. The handshake, for example, may have different skin tones in each of the representations.