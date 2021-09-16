new group of workers can now withdraw the 5th installment of the benefit

The release of the withdrawal of the 5th installment occurred for workers who were born in October. See emergency aid calendar.

All payments related to 5th installment of emergency aid have already been duly deposited in the beneficiaries’ accounts. Now, Caixa continues to release immediate withdrawals to the program’s general public. That is, people who are not part of the Bolsa Família program. Those born between January and September have already been able to redeem the amount at Caixa branches or lottery correspondents.

This Thursday (09/16), the release was made to the beneficiaries born in october. As with previous payments, the dates were arranged in a staggered manner. The calendar for the withdrawal of the 5th installment started on September 1st and will be completed on the 20th of the same month. Remembering that those enrolled in Bolsa Família were already able to withdraw the money in a previous period.

The values ​​of emergency aid remain unchanged, even though minister Paulo Guedes has suggested an increase of R$ 500. This means that mothers who are heads of households are still entitled to the amount of R$ 375 per month, while those who live alone are entitled to R$ 150. For other citizens, the average amount per installment is R$250.

Withdrawal of the 5th installment of emergency aid: calendar

Withdrawals of the 5th installment to the general public were staggered according to the birthday month. Those who were born in October, then, can already withdraw the benefit this Thursday, September 16th. All processing of the program in 2021 is being carried out by Dataprev.

Check out the full calendar below for release of the loot of the 5th installment for the general public of the benefit (members of CadÚnico and citizens who received the aid in December 2020):