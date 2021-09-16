New iPad mini gets bigger screen, USB-C and 5G – MacMagazine

After several rumors, Apple has finally released the sixth generation of the iPad mini, which is full of news!

With a display 8.3 inch Liquid Retina, the new iPad mini follows the look of the iPad Air, including the Touch ID on the on/off button — and no Lightning port, as the tablet now has a USB-C input!

The colors were also inspired by those of the iPad Air, namely: pink, gray, purple and gold.

The new iPad mini has a chip A15 Bionic, whose CPU it’s up to 40% faster and a GPU up to 80% faster. Also, the Neural Engine is up to 2x faster. It is now also compatible with 5G connections.

The front and rear cameras were also updated: the rear got a 12 megapixel sensor with Focus Pixel and True Tone flash; the front camera, also 12MP, supports the Central Stage (Central Stage). The speakers have also been updated, with support for stereo in landscape mode.

Naturally, the new iPad mini got new accessories — as well as support for the second-generation Apple Pencil, with magnetic attachment and charging. By the way, as the pencil occupies the entire side, the volume buttons are now up.

The new iPad mini is available for purchase in the United States today, with 64GB and 256GB (Wi-Fi or Wi-Fi + Cellular) models starting at $500.

