New round of revisions already brings GDP below 1% in 2022 – 14/09/2021 – Market

The uncertainties heightened by the political crisis, unemployment, inflation and the risk of energy shortages have caused economists to further reduce economic growth projections for next year.

Analysts who a few weeks ago estimated a rise above 2% of GDP (Gross Domestic Product) for 2022, now estimate that growth could be below 1%.

Itaú Unibanco, for example, which projected a growth of 1.5%, revised the advance to 0.5% in 2022. For this year, the projection also dropped — from 5.7% to 5.3%.

“We projected a slowdown in GDP growth for 2022, as the factors that drove this year’s growth are running out. The revision was mainly due to our expectation of a higher interest rate”, says the bank.

Itaú Unibanco also sees a slowdown in the global industrial sector and a drop in commodity prices next year. "Finally, economic activity will no longer benefit from the impulse arising from the reopening of the services sector, something that, in our view, will be restricted to the second half of this year," says the institution's text.

The bank’s economists also cite the effects of the water crisis on inflation and highlight fears that a possible breach of the spending ceiling for the year could impact the exchange rate.

Banco JP Morgan, which previously also projected 1.5% growth for next year, revised the expectation to 0.9%.

MB Associados is another analysis house that brought more pessimistic scenarios for next year. Before, it worked with growth of 1.4% for the 2022 GDP, but revised the estimates to 0.4%, as anticipated for the sheet.

“This is due to the effect of the crisis, which has no short-term solution, with the worsening of inflation and interest rates pushing the economy down next year”, explains the chief economist at MB, Sergio Vale.

For next year, the consultancy forecasts a fall of 1.4% in the performance of the industry, with a negative highlight for the manufacturing industry (-1.9%) and for civil construction (-2.1%). The positive highlight should be in agriculture, with an expected increase of 5%.

Along the same lines, Safra had already changed its projections for 2022, from 1.5% to 1.1%. Haitong also changed its indicators, from 1.5% to 1%.

This Tuesday (14), XP economists also revised their estimates for next year, but with a more optimistic tone than other institutions. Now, they expect growth of 1.3%, compared to 1.7% in the previous projection.

“The increase in political tensions in recent weeks makes the picture more complex. One possible outcome could contain risky changes in the structure of the spending ceiling to accommodate more discretionary spending,” says the XP report.

XP’s economics team attributes the review to the effects of tighter monetary policy, with an increase in basic interest rates to try to contain inflation, and growing uncertainties for the economy in the coming year.

“Uncertainties and volatility weigh on economic activity in 2022. In the short term, activity is doing well and we expect 5.3% growth this year. But next year is still worrying”, says the chief economist at XP, Caio Megale .

“We may have some growth in the first quarter of 2022 and a result close to zero in the next quarters of the year.”

Another source of concern for economists next year is the water crisis, which affects hydroelectric reservoirs and increases the risk of rationing and blackouts.

According to calculations by economists at XP, an energy rationing that reduces electricity consumption by 10% for a year could take 1.2 percentage points off Brazil’s GDP in 2022 and bring the country’s growth to zero.

​There are also other risks on the horizon, such as a budget proposal that does not remain standing, which always raises more doubts about the fiscal issue, adds Megale, in addition to political uncertainties.​

In this scenario, XP also raised its projection for the exchange rate, from R$4.90 to R$5.20 at the end of this year. For the end of 2022, they adjusted from BRL 4.90 to BRL 5.10.

In addition, the pressure on current inflation is proving more persistent and widespread, recalls the consultancy. “This fact, together with the increase in fiscal uncertainties, led us to raise the projection of the Selic rate, the basic interest, at the end of the monetary tightening cycle to 8.50% (previously at 7.25%)”, states the report. XP.

In a conversation with investors last Friday (10), the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, stated that the rise in prices is a “shadow” that hangs over the government. XP follows this same line. “I think we are at the worst moment of inflation, but it will gradually start to slow down and end the year around 8%, between 7.5% and 8%,” says Megale.

In August, the IPCA (Broad Consumer Price Index) registered the biggest increase for the month in 21 years, of 0.87%, released last week. In 12 months, the index reached 9.68%.

Economists also warn of a slowdown in the global economy next year, which would harm Brazil’s recovery. Commodity prices have stopped rising, and some of them are falling, like iron ore, recalls Megale.

This worse international environment tends to have two effects for Brazil. It hurts growth, but could contribute to a slowdown in inflation in Brazil next year.

“We now project inflation at 8.4% in 2021 (compared to 7.7%) and 4.2% in 2022 (compared to 3.9%). Current inflation remains high and shows pass-through to more inertial items, such as services”, says the Itaú Unibanco report, signed by chief economist Mário Mesquita.

Market analysts consulted by the Central Bank’s Focus Bulletin have also revised downwards the GDP growth prospects for next year. A month ago, they expected an advance of 2.05; now, they work with 1.72%.