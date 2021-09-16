Nicki Minaj is dismissed by Trinidad and Tobago government after leaking bizarre vaccine story; understand

Nicki Minaj made a big splash on Monday (13), when she revealed that she had not yet been vaccinated against Covid-19. The rapper raised doubts about the immunizers and even quoted a bizarre story. However, this Wednesday (15), the star was officially disowned by the government of his home country, Trinidad and Tobago.

Nicki had fallen for the old wives’ tale and said that a friend of her cousin allegedly became impotent after receiving the vaccine. But the country’s Health Minister, Terrence Deyalsingh, confirmed that the story is really wrong. “Suppose it was true… We didn’t want to be accused of just ignoring the issue, but we spent a lot of time trying to track it down yesterday. So far, it has not been proven true either in Trinidad or anywhere else in the world that this is a side effect of vaccination.”, he said.

According to the statement, released by the CNC3 news network, the minister also criticized the star’s posture when using his voice to spread disinformation. “Her tweet certainly didn’t help, because people like her are social influencers and they carry some influence. So that certainly hasn’t helped and will make our job even more difficult, which is what we don’t need right now.”, stated Deyalsingh. In the Caribbean country, only 39% of the population has taken at least one dose of immunizing agents, so there is a fear that this type of content will scare citizens even more.

White House Invitation and Twitter Restriction

After all the fears of Nicki Minaj, the singer said she was invited by the US government to clarify her doubts. “The White House invited me and I think it’s a step in the right direction. Yes I will. I’ll be dressed all in pink like ‘Legally Blonde’ so they know I’m serious. I will ask questions on behalf of people who have been ridiculed just for being human”, wrote the rapper. I hope it works out, right?

The White House has invited me & I think it’s a step in the right direction. Yes, I’m going. I’ll be dressed in all pink like Legally Blonde so they know I mean business. I’ll ask questions on behalf of the ppl who have been made fun of for simply being human. #BallGate day 3 https://t.co/PSa3WcEjH3 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 15, 2021

While tweeting another series on the subject today, Nicki received a platform lock. “I’m in Twitter prison, guys. They didn’t like what I was saying”, she wrote, through Instagram. The singer even claimed that she was just expressing her doubts. “Asking questions is ok. I like to feel dumb as fuck. Hence: boom. I can’t tweet”, concluded. Look that:

understand the case

This year’s traditional MET Gala ball required its guests to be immunized. Unlike other editions, Nicki Minaj rejected the invitation for that very reason. On the eve of the ceremony, the singer explained herself and exposed what was on her mind. “They want you to be vaccinated for MET. If I get vaccinated, it won’t be for [ir ao] MET”, began the artist.

The rapper claimed she was still doing research on which immunizer to take. “This is how I feel I’ve researched enough [sobre elas]. I’m working on it now. In the meantime, my loves, be safe. Wear the mask with 2 strings that attach to your head and face. not the one that gets loose“, he completed.

They want you to get vaccinated for the Met. if I get vaccinated it won’t for the Met. It’ll be once I feel I’ve done enough research. I’m working on that now. In the meantime my loves, be safe. Wear the mask with 2 strings that grip your head & face. Not that loose one 🙏♥️ — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

In response to a fan, Nicki explained that she was very impacted after being infected with Covid-19 and not being able to care for her son, who is not yet a year old. “I was getting ready to go to the VMAs, so I shot a video and guess who got Covid? Do you know what it’s like not being able to kiss or hold your little baby for more than a week? A baby who is only used to his mother? ‘Be vaccinated’. Drake had just told me he got Covid with THE VACCINE too, so relax”, he wrote.

Love u babe. I was prepping for vmas then i shot a video & guess who got COVID? Do u know what it is not to be able to kiss or hold your tiny baby for over a week? A baby who is only used to his breast? “get vaccinated” Drake had just told me he got covid w|THE VACCINE tho so chile https://t.co/wInXoJcHBn — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

When an internet user tried to explain that vaccinated people can still get sick, and that the immunizing agent mainly serves to alleviate symptoms and not allow most people to die, Nicki Minaj was even more resistant on the subject: “Dear. This is not true. I had exactly the same symptoms as people with the damn vaccine.”

Babe That’s not true. I had the exact same symptoms as ppl with the damn vaccine https://t.co/8Vg60ubZxx — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

It turns out that, in addition, Nicki Minaj shared a message from a netizen alleging that the father, after being vaccinated, had an eye problem and went blind—without revealing the man’s medical history or any other information. “I’m sorry, baby. Oh my God”, the rapper was indignant.

I’m sorry babe. Omg https://t.co/Oy1ep9KOvS — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

The artist also did not care about the drop in people being vaccinated in the United States and the constant increase in cases of the Delta variant in the country. Rather, it was at this point that Nicki shared the unreal story of a friend of her cousin, also without any scientific data or argument.

“My cousin in Trinidad is not going to get the vaccine because his friend took it and became impotent. His testicles were swollen. Your friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl has called off the wedding. So just pray about it and make sure you’re comfortable with your decision, not intimidated.”, shared. It is noteworthy that there is no evidence of impotence related to the effects of the Covid-19 vaccine.

My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. Just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

Finally, Nicki Minaj responded to a follower who revealed that he had been vaccinated so that he could continue working, and assured that he will also have the vaccine in the future. “Many countries do not allow people to work without the vaccine. I definitely recommend they get the vaccine. They have to feed their families. I’m sure I’ll also be vaccinated because I have to go on tour, etc.”, said. Still, the rapper ignored the fact that all vaccines are effective to fight the coronavirus and opened a poll to find out which immunization her followers were taking and the most recommended by them.

I know babe. A lot of countries won’t let ppl work w/o the vaccine. I’d def recommend they get the vaccine. They have to feed their families. I’m sure I’ll b vaccinated as well cuz I have to go on tour, etc. https://t.co/7SK5Df0yBf — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

Which vaccine would you recommend? it’s #QueenRadio team. Talk to me — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021