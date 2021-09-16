Nicki Minaj presented vaccine data from covid? – Monitor R7

A friend of a cousin of mine from Trinidad and Tobago was vaccinated against covid, became impotent and had swollen testicles. A tweet with this bombastic information, by singer Nicki Minaj, managed to attract more attention than the extravagant and sophisticated “looks” on the night of the 13th, when the Met Gala, a traditional benefit event in New York, took place.

The singer did not attend the event and the post with the above information appeared amidst several tweets in which she justified her absence and disclosed various controversial information about the disease and vaccination. Nicki Minaj was born and has a family in Trinidad and Tobago.

With 22 million Twitter followers, she reported having signed Covid on the eve of an award. And so I wouldn’t go to the Met Gala. She even disagreed with the protocols against covid adopted at the event.

In her tweets, Minaj mocked rapper Drake, who had the disease even after being vaccinated. She also said that she would only decide whether to get the vaccine after she had completed research on the subject. But he admitted that maybe he would take the immunizing agent, in order to be able to perform in countries that required proof of vaccination.

To clarify the series of messages with controversial and erratic information that the singer distributed to her millions of followers, MonitoR7 went to hear experts.

Renato Grinbaum, from the Brazilian Society of Infectious Diseases, stated that the probability of sexual impotence being related to an immunizing agent is very low. “In theory, anything can do this, infection or vaccine, the problem is whether this relationship has actually been proven or is it a mere guess.” said Grinbaum.

Raquel Stucchi, a professor at Unicamp and an infectious disease specialist, also commented on the case of the alleged friend of the rapper’s cousin. “Out of the millions of people vaccinated around the world, this was not a reported reaction.” In addition, the doctor says that it is unlikely that this will be an adverse reaction to vaccines, since there are not enough records linking sexual impotence to immunization.

On Wednesday (15), the Minister of Health of Trinidad and Tobago, Terrence Deyalsingh, said at a press conference that the country’s health authorities tried to track the case reported by the rapper, among the adverse effects reported by people who took the vaccine. . “There are absolutely no side effects or adverse events reported from testicular swelling in Trinidad.” said the minister.

About Drake having contracted covid even after being vaccinated, Dr. Raquel reinforces that no vaccine guarantees 100% protection. “The vaccines used today are aimed at decreasing the risk of having severe forms of the disease, decreasing the risk of needing to be hospitalized by Covid and decreasing the risk of death.” said the teacher.

Nicki Minaj, at the end of her series of posts, asks that people continue to take the necessary precautions to stay safe and reinforces the request for people to wear proper masks, which hold on the head and not those that become ‘loose’ on the head. face.

Until 2019, Minaj was the most listened to female rapper in the world, with about 46 million monthly listeners. In 2020, it was surpassed by Cardi B and now ranks 2nd in the ranking of women in rap. Last year, Minaj was among the ten most listened to singers of the year, occupying the 7th position. The data is from the Spotify platform.

