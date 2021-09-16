Niyonsaba is the 1st intersexual athlete to break a world record in athletics | athletics

Francine Niyonsaba became on Tuesday night the first intersexual athlete to break an adult athletics world record. The athlete from Burundi, who has a sexual development difference (DSD), set the best mark in history in the 2,000m, winning the meeting in Zagreb, Croatia, with the mark of 5m21s26

+ Study that excluded intersex women from athletics tests is corrected

Silver in the 800m sprint of the Rio de Janeiro Olympics, Niyonsaba was forced to switch to athletics long distance after World Athletics established in 2019 a restriction for women with DSD in events between 400m and 1600m. The controversial rule requires these women to take drugs to lower the naturally higher testosterone level because of DSD. It was the same rule that in practice excluded the South African Caster Semenya, two-time Olympic champion in the 800m, from athletics.

Intersex people naturally develop biological characteristics that do not fit typical female or male notions, which may present themselves in chromosomal, gonad, or genital patterns. Sexual development differences are a group of rare conditions involving genes, hormones and reproductive organs, including the genitals. Women with DSDs generally naturally produce more testosterone than women without DSDs.

Niyonsaba was successful in migrating to bottom tests. At the Tokyo Games, she was fifth in the 10,000m and was disqualified from the 5,000m because of a line infraction. Last week, she won the 5,000m final in the Diamond League, the top athletics league.