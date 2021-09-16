no prize winner accumulates in BRL 23.5 million

No bets were able to match the result of the Mega-Sena 2409 contest drawn this Wednesday, September 15th, and the prize accumulated at R$23.5 million. The numbers drawn were: 02-29-39-49-52-58.

However, the modality awarded 23 bets with R$ 67.9 thousand that scored five numbers. Another 1,300 tickets managed to earn R$ 1,600, hitting four dozen.

How to receive the Mega-Sena contest 2409 award?

At Caixa agencies, winners can receive prizes of any value upon presentation of their RG, CPF, in addition to the original ticket. Amounts of up to R$1,903.98 can also be withdrawn at lottery outlets.

Winners of Mega-Sena contest 2409 online betting manage to transfer to a Pay Market account. Rewards can be redeemed within 90 calendar days.

After this period, the amounts are transferred to the national treasury for application in the FIES – Financing Fund for Higher Education Students.

Probability

To win the jackpot with a single six tens bet, the odds of winning Mega-Sena contest 2409 were one in over 50 million. In the second range, with five hits, and in the third range, with four hits, the chance increased to one by, respectively, 154.5 thousand and 2.3 thousand.

Next Mega-Sena Draw

The numbers of the Mega-Sena contest 2410 will be drawn on Saturday (18) from 8:00 pm (Brasilia time). The minimum bet, of six numbers, costs R$ 4.50 and players can place up to one hour before the draw at lottery stores, Loterias Caixa application or on the website (www.loteriasonline.caixa.gov.br).

