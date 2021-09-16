North Korea fires missile from a railway car; watch video | World

North Korea has announced that it has developed a system for firing missiles from a train car, the country’s official agency, KCNA, said on Thursday. A video of the launch was released.

The missile hit the target about 800 kilometers away on the east coast of the country.

The video shows a missile being fired after the car’s retractable roof opens. The scene was shot in a mountainous region – according to South Korea, the shooting took place in a central region of the country.

Railroad-borne missiles are a relatively inexpensive option for countries that want to maintain their nuclear might, according to Adam Mount, a researcher at the Federation of American Scientists. “Russia did it, the United States is considering, it makes perfect sense for North Korea,” he said on a social network.

North Korea’s rail network is limited and has problems, but the rail missile makes the country’s weapons more complex to eventually track and destroy.

According to KCNA, there are plans to expand this system.

Both North and South Korea have tested ballistic missiles in recent days. The arms race forces the two countries to develop ever more sophisticated weapons. Attempts to initiate deterrence talks have been unsuccessful.

South Korea has tested a ballistic missile launched from a submarine, becoming the first non-nuclear-weapon country to develop such a system.

South Korea launches missile from submarine

South Korean President Moon Jae-in was following the test when it became known about the North Korean launches, his first ballistic missile test since March.

The North Korean government continually develops its weapons systems amid an impasse in negotiations seeking to dismantle its nuclear arsenal and ballistic missiles in exchange for a relief from US sanctions. The negotiations, initiated between former US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in 2018, have been held since 2019.

Reactions from other countries

The US military’s Indo-Pacific Command said North Korea’s missile launches did not pose an immediate threat to its personnel, territory or allies, but underscored the destabilizing impact of its weapons program.

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga called the launches “outrageous” and harshly criticized them for seeing them as a threat to peace and security in the region.

South Korea is investing heavily in a number of new military systems, including ballistic missiles, submarines and its first aircraft carrier, but has a stated policy of non-proliferation of nuclear weapons and advocates a nuclear-free Korean peninsula.