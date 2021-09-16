Novel ‘Genesis’: Muriel asks to agree to marry Judah

At novel “Genesis”, increasingly in love, Judah (Thiago Rodrigues) will ask Muriel (Rhaisa Batista) to marry him in the scenes that the biblical plot shows next week, it anticipates the purepeople. The attraction of Jacob’s son (Petronio Gontijo) to Sua’s heiress is immediate and they don’t take long to kiss and get closer and closer. Staying at Hira’s (Sandro Pedroso) house, Judá takes his girlfriend outside and almost kisses her, but Muriel avoids.

“No, someone might come,” he claims to immediately change his mind and am amused by his own reaction, but wanting to know about the marriage proposal: “When are you going to talk to my dad?” “Soon. I don’t want to talk now and ruin my chances. Muriel, I have nothing left in my life. I’ve barely started settling down here. Your father won’t accept me. . I’m going to ask Hira to help me. That way I have a better chance,” explains the Hebrew.

In love, Muriel claims that Sua will approve of him as his son-in-law. “Let’s wait just a little longer, okay?”, asks José’s brother (Juliano Laham), more and more pleasing in Potipar’s (Val Perré) house. “Muriel nods and Judah approaches to kiss her again, but cheeky, she moves away slightly”, asks the script of the biblical plot, already showing its seventh phase.

Novel ‘Genesis’: Muriel imposes condition for marriage to Judah

And the young woman takes the opportunity to play with her boyfriend. “Well, if we can wait for you to talk to my father, you can wait to kiss me too,” he fires before Judah hugs him and earns praise from Jacob’s son. life can be better. That I can be better,” he says.

Then the shepherd makes the request to Muriel: “Marry me.” “Yes, as soon as you talk to my father”, proposes Sua’s daughter, preventing him from kissing again. “As soon as you talk to my father”, reinforces the young woman, also exalting the Hebrew. “For some reason you make me feel safe,” she says.

“Judah is impacted by her words when he sees that she gives him the value he no longer believed he had”, says the text distributed to the actors and the production of the Record TV soap opera.

Novel ‘Genesis’: Pharaoh’s sister, Amarilis dies

Meanwhile in Egypt, Pharaoh Sheshi (Fernando Pavão) will suffer a severe blow with the death of his only sister, Amarilis (Marianna Alexandre), a victim of poisoning. After the loss, the Living Horus orders the body to be mummified, and after the farewell, it ends up being confined in its chamber.