Novel ‘Genesis’: son of Jacob, Judah wants to marry Muriel

At novel “Genesis”, the attraction of Judah (Thiago Rodrigues) to Muriel (Rhaisa Batista) will be overwhelming and after kissing the young woman for the first time, the son of Jaco (Petronio Gontijo) will claim to be in love with her. Still in the outside area of ​​Hira’s (Sandro Pedroso) house, Judá is somewhat repentant for his attitude. “Sorry, it was stronger than me”, he says, anticipates the purepeople in a scene that was originally part of chapter 128.

“Muriel, delighted that he kissed her, approaches as if allowing him to do it again. He smiles and kisses her,” asks the script obtained by the site. “Muriel smiles shyly. Judah pretends to kiss her again, but she gently stops him”, continues the text of the biblical plot, already in its last phase. It is good to remember that Joseph’s brother (Juliano Laham) arrives in the region of Adullam after leaving his father’s camp because he can no longer bear the lies involving the “death” of Jacob’s favorite son.

The Hebrew’s attitude makes Muriel question: “Judah… what does this mean?” “It means that you’re ruining all my plans not to marry me now”, replies, fascinated, Lia’s son (Bruna Perdigão/Michelle Batista/Ingra Lyberato) caressing Sua’s heiress (undisclosed actor).

Novel ‘Genesis’: Muriel and Judah kiss again

And Judah remains steadfast in his courtship. “I know it sounds crazy, we don’t even know each other, your father doesn’t even know me…”, he says. “That’s easy to resolve. (and now in a joking tone) But it would be a good idea not to tell him what happened here today,” responds Muriel, amusing Isaac’s grandson (Dani Guto/Guilherme Dellorto/Henri Pagnoncelli).

But soon Judah turns serious and declares himself to her. “I can’t explain why or how, but I want you in my life, Muriel,” he says. “Flattered, Muriel can’t stand it and gives Judah a hug, who is surprised and hugs her back tenderly. They leave the hug”, asks the script delivered to the actors and production of the serial that has more than 400 artists.

“Now you’d better go in. I don’t want your father to hate me before I talk to him about the two of us,” asks the Hebrew. “You mean, then you can?”, Sua’s daughter is in doubt. “Yes, as long as he agrees to give you to me as a wife,” says Judah, almost making Muriel laugh. “Muriel turns to go in, but comes back quickly and gives Judah a quick peck before he can react, and leaves in a hurry. In the smile of Judah watching her go,” the script ends.