NVIDIA issues release on GeForce Now data leakage

Yesterday (13), the NVIDIA ended up being the target of a huge data leak in the service. GeForce Now, which supposedly “confirmed” several games that until then were only speculated, besides, of course, the arrivals of well-known titles from PlayStation to the PC, including God of War.

Now, in an official note provided to the wccftech, the company admits that this leak is true, however, while some of the aforementioned games are actually being developed, others are purely speculative.

“‎NVIDIA is aware of the publication of a list of unauthorized games, with released and/or speculative titles, used only for internal tracking and testing. Inclusion on the list does not confirm or announce any game”, says the statement. “NVIDIA took immediate steps to remove access to the list. Confidential game constructions or personal information were not exposed.”

Some of the titles that appeared in the extensive list were Gears 6, Final Fantasy IX Remake, Resident Evil 4 Remake, Grand Theft Auto Trilogy Remaster, Crysis 4, Half-Life 2 Remastered, Injustice 3, Chrono Cross Remaster and Kingdom Hearts 4.

Remember that GeForce Now is not yet available in Brazil.