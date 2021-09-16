Obese cat learns to open cupboards to eat and the owner is forced to lock them with locks

Kitten Keith was a gift that Sara Matthews, who lives in Bristol, England, gave her daughter for her birthday seven years ago.

And what she didn’t imagine was that the adopted pet would be greedy, forcing her to lock the kitchen and refrigerator cabinet doors to prevent ‘robbery’‘.

The little one was adopted from a rescue center where Sara was a volunteer. At the time he weighed 11 pounds (about 4.9 kg). Malnourished, he had to be put on a special diet, however he loved to escape from his cage to steal his friends’ rations.

On a visit to the shelter, the mischievous kitten won the heart of Sara’s daughter, who is autistic, making her adopt him. And when he arrived at his new home, in a matter of months the cat weighed 24 pounds (about 10.8 kg).

The worried family took him to the vet, where he was soon put on a balanced diet, but his measurements kept increasing.

“He just kept getting bigger, though. We found out he was going through the neighbors’ trash bins because he thought he wasn’t getting enough fed at home,” Sara told Metro.

The handsome one rejected healthy food, but on the other hand, he loved looking for leftover pizza in the neighbors’ trash. And when the family moved, she decided that he would become a domestic cat, only indoors, without the chance to ‘robbing’ someone else’s trash.

Prevented from leaving, the solution was to find food at home, and so started to open kitchen cabinets and the refrigerator in search of slaking anxiety. The fact forced the tutor to lock the doors with child locks.

“As we went along, we had to put more and more locks on all the food cabinets. It doesn’t matter if it’s a circular knob or a pulley, he’ll find a way in.”

And even with all the precautions, visits to the vets and special foods, the pussy has no way of losing her pounds. It is believed that it could be a neurological problem, but as the test that confirms it is very expensive, the family was unable to do it.

“When we took him to the vet to be weighed, I cried because we were doing everything and he was getting heavier.”

Currently, he does not have any medical problems due to his weight, and Sara continues to take care of his diet. And although he is twice the size of a ‘normal’ cat, he still has a happy and active life with his family.

