OECD: Brazil suffers from a reading gap between high- and low-income youth

by

young man reading

Credit, Getty Images

Photo caption,

Brazil has one of the biggest disparities in the level of reading between low- and high-income youth

Income and socioeconomic status have a great influence on the reading and learning ability of young people – and this inequality is more accentuated in Brazil than in much of the world, according to the OECD (Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development) in its Education report at Glance, released this Thursday (16/9).

In turn, the ability to read and interpret texts affects the ability of young people to develop socially and professionally and exercise their citizenship.

The OECD uses as a comparative basis the reading results of Pisa 2018, the international test applied by the entity to 15-year-olds in the 38 member countries of the group and in Argentina, Brazil, China, India, Indonesia, Russia, Saudi Arabia and Africa southern.

Reading ability is defined by the OECD as “the ability to understand, use and reflect on written texts in order to achieve goals, develop knowledge and potential, and participate in society”.