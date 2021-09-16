On a social network, Gilberto makes an “invitation” for Daniel Alves to return to Bahia

Without a club since leaving São Paulo, last week, Daniel Alves received an “invitation” from striker Gilberto to return to Bahia. In a post from the side on social networks, the shirt 9 tricolor commented with the phrase “Bahia bora”.

Gilberto’s post was enough to cause reactions among the tricolors. Some were in favor of Daniel’s return, while others were against it.

Gilberto made an “invitation” to Daniel Alves; lateral is without a club since he left São Paulo (Photo: Reproduction)

Born in Bahia’s youth teams, Daniel Alves started to live a love-hate relationship with the Squadron fans after declaring in an interview that he wanted to play for only two months for the tricolor before ending his career.

Criticized by some fans, Daniel got angry and said he would not play for any other club besides São Paulo in Brazil, closing the doors to a possible return to the squad. The full-back is a declared supporter of the São Paulo team.

However, the love between Dani Alves and São Paulo came to an end last week due to a debt of R$ 18 million that the association has with the athlete.

At 38, Daniel Alves keeps alive his dream of playing in the next World Cup, next year, in Qatar. As he only played six games in the Brasileirão, he can still defend any other club in Serie A.