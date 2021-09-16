On Customer’s Day, stores offer cashback and discounts of up to 80%

Sales campaigns were extended to other initiatives, such as “Customer Week” and “Customer Month”. Check list with promotions.
Today (09/15), the Customer Day. This commemorative date was created in 2003, with the intention of valuing and promoting consumption in the month of September, which traditionally has low retail sales. Since last week, many famous brands and stores have started to advertise and offer discounts and promotions to their consumers.
Sales campaigns were extended to initiatives such as “Customer Week” and “Customer Month”. The celebration covers retailers, insurance companies, hotels, restaurants and other areas of product and service sales.
Some companies are offering up to 80% off on products, coupons and cashback (when you get a percentage of the purchase money back).
Customer Day Promotions
We list some promotions and opportunities offered to consumers on Customer Day:
- Tim: The company will extend promotions on smartphones, accessories and wearables until September 28th. The Motorola Edge 20 Lite model starts at R$ 2,999 (prepaid) for R$ R$ 1,499 (TIM Black 25GB). Check out the other promotions on Tim’s website;
- American: the store chain has a 60% discount and free shipping for purchases made through the app until September 19 (Sunday);
- Alive: until tomorrow (09/16), the company will make available the possibility of installment payments in 21 interest-free installments on the credit card, with free shipping on the website and cashback of up to 10% of the purchase amount for transactions with Vivo Itaucard Visa and MasterCard;
- Itaú Unibanco: together with Apple, Itaú bank created the “iPhone Day” which is offering 20% discount on all smartphones in the iPhone para Semper program. The promotion is open for 24 hours or until the supply runs out;
- The boticario: the company in the beauty segment announced the “Me Complete” campaign, which offers 400ml refills on the purchase of a lotion from the Nativa SPA and Cuida-se Bem lines;
- orthobon: the company released 10 discount coupons of R$150, R$1,500 and 10% off on Instagram and on the website;
- Stix: Grupo Pão de Açúcar and Droga Raia e Drogasil loyalty platform is promoting the Stix Month, which will provide discounts and gift certificates;
- Pernambuco: on all platforms, the company will offer special promotions, lightning offers and digital scratch cards with prizes of up to R$50 until September 19; and
- Meluze: the cashback platform is offering discounts from partners such as Submarino, Centauro, Magazine Luiza and Avon until September 19, 2021.