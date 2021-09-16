On Customer’s Day, stores offer cashback and discounts of up to 80%

Sales campaigns were extended to other initiatives, such as “Customer Week” and “Customer Month”. Check list with promotions.

Today (09/15), the Customer Day. This commemorative date was created in 2003, with the intention of valuing and promoting consumption in the month of September, which traditionally has low retail sales. Since last week, many famous brands and stores have started to advertise and offer discounts and promotions to their consumers.

Sales campaigns were extended to initiatives such as “Customer Week” and “Customer Month”. The celebration covers retailers, insurance companies, hotels, restaurants and other areas of product and service sales.

Some companies are offering up to 80% off on products, coupons and cashback (when you get a percentage of the purchase money back).

Customer Day Promotions

We list some promotions and opportunities offered to consumers on Customer Day: