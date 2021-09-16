On the other hand, Brazil fails to increase funding for elementary education, points out OECD

Despite the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic, which led to the closing of schools and the need for emergency implementation of remote learning in 2020, Brazil has not increased the budget earmarked for elementary school over the past year or in 2021, according to a report by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

The organization releases this Thursday (16) the 2021 edition of the report Education at a Glance (Education at a glance, in free translation). The material is accompanied by a survey on the impacts of the pandemic carried out with 37 countries, including members of the organization – nicknamed the “club of rich countries” – and partner nations, such as Brazil.

According to OECD, the movement observed in Brazil goes against what happened in other nations. “About two-thirds of OECD member and partner countries reported increases in the budget allocated to primary schools to help them deal with the crisis in 2020,” the organization points out. “Compared to the previous year, Brazil did not have changes in the education budget for primary education, both in 2020 and in 2021”.

In Latin America, for example, Colombia reported increases in the budget allocated to primary education in both 2020 and 2021, according to the OECD. In Asia, South Korea did not raise resources in any of the years.

“Most countries have increased their budgets for two consecutive years, but this is not the case for all. For example, Austria, Canada, the Czech Republic and Ireland did not change their budgets for primary education in 2020, but granted increases in 2021”, says the OECD.

THE CNN it sought out the Ministry of Education to comment on the report’s notes and will add the position of the folder as soon as it receives it.

Read more about education in Brazil

Brazil’s budget

considering the whole basic education — which encompasses early childhood education, elementary school and high school —, the Ministry of Education’s (MEC) spending in 2020 was the lowest in a decade, according to a report released by the Todos pela Educação movement in February this year.

The data is contained in the 6th Bimonthly Report on Budget Execution of the MEC, developed by the movement based on data from the Federal Government’s Integrated Financial Administration System (Siafi). According to the document, the ministry allocated R$ 42.8 billion for basic education in 2020 – a 10.2% lower value compared to 2019. Of this amount, only R$ 32.5 billion were actually spent.

With mandatory enrollment for all children from 6 years of age, elementary school is one of the stages of basic education in Brazil. The cycle is divided into elementary school I (from 1st to 5th grade) and elementary school II (from 6th to 9th grade).

According to the Constitution, the administration of elementary education belongs to the states and municipalities, but it is the Union’s obligation to work with the entities to provide technical and financial assistance. The lack of articulation on the part of the Ministry of Education has been one of the main complaints of sector managers throughout the pandemic.

In February of this year, in response to the federal government’s omission, the Senate approved a bill that provides for the transfer of R$ 3.5 billion from the Union to states and municipalities to improve internet access for students and teachers in the public network. President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) vetoed the text, but the veto was eventually overturned by Congress.

Bolsonaro then decided to fight in court for the overthrow of the project. In July, the federal government filed a lawsuit in the Federal Supreme Court (STF) to suspend the rule and mandatory transfers.

On request, the Attorney General of the Union (AGU) argues that the law created a situation “that seriously threatens the fiscal balance of the Union, through the establishment of inefficient government action, which will impede the progress of other public policies”.

Central articulation and closing of schools

In the material released on Thursday, the OECD also points out that, among the countries analyzed in the survey on the impacts of the pandemic on education, in most of them the criteria for deciding on the closing or reopening of schools in the midst of the pandemic were left to national administrations, that is, federal governments.

According to the organization, this was the case in about two-thirds of the 37 countries analyzed (approximately 24). There were also cases of collaboration between local and national authorities, points out the OECD.

“Federal governments continue to play an important role in making decisions about sanitary measures for the reopening of schools,” says an excerpt from the report. “This reflects coordination with national health authorities regarding the closing or opening of schools.”

Brazil, on the other hand, was one of the six countries (along with Germany, Finland, Lithuania, Norway and Sweden) in which schools, districts or the local level of governance were able to make decisions about the opening or closing of teaching units. , according to its own criteria.

Of them, only Brazil and Lithuania surpassed the number of days that, on average, schools were closed amid the pandemic, in 2020, in rich countries. In OECD nations, the average observed was 44 days of closure for kindergarten and 58 days for primary education.

Lithuania had numbers just above this value: 47 days of pre-schools were closed, while elementary schools did not open their doors for 52 days.

Amidst the difficulties of controlling the pandemic, Brazil far surpassed the average of rich countries and was the nation in which schools at both levels were closed the longest in 2020: they were, according to the organization, 178 days.

The study does not provide data on the situation of opening or closing of Brazilian schools in 2021.

Impacts on Young Adult Unemployment

The OECD also claims to view with concern the impacts of the pandemic on the economy and with regard to the prospects of young adults, aged 25 to 34 years old – in particular, those who had to drop out of school.

According to the organization, in Brazil, unemployment among young people in this age group who did not complete high school was 17.8% in 2020, which represents an increase of three percentage points compared to the previous year.

This rate and this growth were higher than those observed in rich countries, which had an average of 15.1% unemployment among young adults in the year 2020. Although OECD nations also faced an increase in the rate, the rise was of just two percentage points compared to 2019.