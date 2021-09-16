On the rise, Gabriel Pereira celebrates his first goal and plans a duel with America – 15/09/2021

A highlight of Corinthians in last Sunday’s game, against Atlético-GO, attacking midfielder Gabriel Pereira celebrated his first goal as a professional after a few months without being related by Sylvinho and also by Vagner Mancini. The boy formed at the base, has even designed the match this weekend against América-MG, for the 21st round of the Brazilian Championship.

”Inexplicable feeling. I’m very happy for having scored that first goal, I’ve been working hard for it and I’m very happy,” said the 20-year-old player, in an interview with the club’s official channel. a lot of dedication to play our best game on Sunday and, God willing, come out with the victory”.

From the ground up, the attacking midfielder was seen as a name with a lot of potential at Corinthians and became a professional at the Parque São Jorge club last season under the command of Tiago Nunes. Since then, the athlete has lived ups and downs in the squad, he even gained an ‘ice’ from the board, but regained his prestige training with Sylvinho.

Last Sunday, the boy was selected as a starter, got the job done and was highly praised by the coaching staff and also by his co-workers. The attacking midfielder, who played open on the left side, fights for a spot on the team with Willian, Roger Guedes, Adson and Gustavo Mosquito.

Next weekend, the Parque São Jorge club faces América-MG, at Neo Química Arena, and tries to reach its seventh game of unbeaten record in the Brazilian Championship. So far, the team has gained 29 points, 48.3% of success and is within the classification zone for the Copa Libertadores next season.