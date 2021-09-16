On Twitter, Mário Frias reacts against Law Paulo Gustavo

Last Tuesday (14), the Secretary of Culture, Mario Frias, Bolsonaro’s ally, criticized the Paulo Gustavo Law. At the time, the former actor made it clear that the project could generate several problems, as each state will have its own budget.

“Today the Paulo Gustavo bill will be voted on in the senate. An absurdity that will transform the federal government into a compulsory withdrawal ATM. This law will allocate annually 4 billion reais for states to decide the destination of this resource. I’m radically against”, he said.

It is noteworthy that the project aims to help urgent situations in favor of culture. In time, the widower of Paulo Gustavo, Thales Bretas, participated in the program “Encontro”, and commented on the raising of children Gael and Romeu, without the companion at his side.

“I’m going to give them all of Paulo’s values. I myself learned a lot from Paulo: generosity, justice, compassion, empathy. I’ll always show them the beautiful work he’s done, the ability to touch emotions, to touch on difficult subjects with lightness and to make people happy”, he said.

