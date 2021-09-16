One in 4 doses of vaccine applied worldwide is CoronaVac

One study showed that one in four doses of covid-19 vaccines applied worldwide is CoronaVac. The immunizing agent developed by Chinese pharmaceutical Sinovac in partnership with the Butantan Institute would currently represent 25.7% of total production, with about 1.71 billion doses produced from January to September 2021.

The survey was carried out by the British information and analysis company Airfinity, and published by the IFPMA (International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations). The aim was to estimate total vaccine production this year and the analysis used production data from vaccine factories on a daily and weekly basis.

In all, Butantan has sent more than 94 million doses of CoronaVac to PNI (National Immunization Program), of the Ministry of Health. As a result, this is the second country that most uses vaccines produced from inactivated virus technology, only behind Indonesia, which has already received 186 million doses, according to data from China Covid-19 Vaccine Tracker.

According to the study, the amount of immunizers produced between January and September, in 2021, should exceed the mark of 7.5 billion doses. the expectation of Airfinity is that the accumulated number ends the year in 12.2 billion doses.

So far, 6.64 billion have been manufactured, with five vaccines accounting for 94.5% of the total. In addition to CoronaVac (1.71 billion), in second place is Pfizer, with 1.41 billion doses or 21.2%, followed by also Chinese Sinopharm, with 1.39 billion doses or 20.9%, and in fourth place was AstraZeneca/Oxford, with 1.29 billion doses or 19.5%. In fifth place is Moderna, with 470.3 million doses or 7%.