“One of the 15 promises of South America”, says Atlético-MG sectorist about the chosen

Volante Alan Franco could be involved in the negotiation between Atlético and São Paulo for the transfer of Tchê Tchê to Belo Horizonte. Amount required by Tricolor for the steering wheel exceeds R$21 million

In April, the São Paulo announced the loan of Tchê Tchê to Atlético-MG for a period of one year. With no space in Hernán Crespo’s team, the midfielder was asked by Cuca, with whom the player previously worked in the same Tricolor and also in rival Palmeiras (where they were champions in 2016 at Brasileirão). The exchange was effective for both, as the São Paulo club eased its payroll and Galo fixed his midfield.

Today, Tchê Tchê is the absolute titleholder of Cuca at Atlético in the season, assured in the semifinals of the Libertadores and in the leadership of the Brazilian Championship. There is a great chance that the miners will make the definitive purchase of the rights to the 29-year flywheel in May 2022, when the loan ends. São Paulo set a price of 3.5 million euros (about R$ 21.6 million at the current price) for interested parties.

the colleague Marco Geves, from the channel cock spout, informs that Atlético is already sewing an exchange of players with São Paulo to offset the amount demanded by Tchê Tchê. According to the results, the Ecuadorian defensive midfielder Alan Franco would be offered by the miners, as he lost a lot of space under Cuca’s command.

Revealed at Independiente Del Valle, where he won the Copa Sudamericana in 2019, Alan Franco arrived at Atlético-MG the following season at the request of then coach Jorge Sampaoli. The Ecuadorian midfielder is considered one of the greatest promises of South American football and, at 23, he has been constantly being called up by his main team.

São Paulo does not confirm the information, but has just hired the Uruguayan Gabriel Neves on loan from Nacional. This has long been lacking in Crespo’s cast. Alan Franco continues looking for space in Belo Horizonte, however, at first, Tchê Tchê is out of the plans at Morumbi and may yield an advantageous exchange for Tricolor, since he has a definitive contract at CT da Barra Funda until 2023.