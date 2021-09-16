Online actions are performed in the Customer’s Month

This Wednesday (15/09), it was Customer’s Day. But, as this date became even more important for Unimed Curitiba in the year it completes 50 years of foundation, the care actions will be expanded and the cooperative has scheduled a whole month to honor its customers. “As one day is not enough to celebrate and thank those who are part of our history, we will promote the Customer Month and offer online content that encourages the adoption of new habits in the routine to generate well-being and promote a better quality of life for people, always bringing care as the main agenda”, explains Valéria Lopes, Marketing supervisor at Unimed Curitiba.

next weeks – Over the next 4 weeks, the largest healthcare provider in Paraná will make available videos, e-books and special playlists about caring for the body, mind, soul and others on its YouTube, Facebook channels , Instagram and Spotify.

Schedule – The program includes special editions of the Healthy Dialogue, in which specialists will give tips on balanced nutrition and the importance of playing for children’s development, as well as guided meditation classes and exercise practice to help people move more. To access online content, simply follow Unimed Curitiba’s social networks. Everything will be open to the public and not just to the operator’s customers.

SERVICE:

Unimed Curitiba Customer Month

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/UnimedCuritiba

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/UnimedCuritiba/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/unimedcuritibaoficial/

About Unimed Curitiba – Unimed Curitiba is the largest healthcare plan operator in Paraná and is among the largest in the Unimed System. Founded in 1971, it completed 50 years in August 2021 with more than 4,600 cooperating physicians of different specialties, serving 551 thousand customers together with 1,600 employees. Composing the largest accredited network in the state with 54 hospitals, 245 clinics and 91 laboratories, 20 of them (Unimed Laboratory) and three blood banks. The cooperative has several remote service channels and 19 face-to-face service units distributed in Curitiba and municipalities in the Metropolitan Region.

Recognition – The Unimed brand is Top of Mind 26 times without interruption, by the World Branding Awards, which annually recognizes the main brands in the world, and it is also the only Brazilian brand elected in the Health Insurance category by the National Award. Unimed Curitiba, on the other hand, is recognized by Great Place to Work (GPTW) as one of the best companies to work for in Paraná, considered the 9th largest health plan in the 2020 edition of the Valor 1000 Award, is in 59th place among the 500 largest in the South and 23rd position among the 100 largest in Paraná according to the 2020 survey of the Grupo Amanhã project, the most important regional ranking in Brazil. Learn more at unimedcuritiba.com.br or access the cooperative’s networks on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn. (Press Unimed Curitiba)