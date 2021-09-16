Palmeiras lineup: Danilo feels an ankle and does not participate in training at the Soccer Academy | palm trees

Midfielder Danilo, from Palmeiras, was absent from the training of the alviverde team this Thursday morning, at the Soccer Academy. The athlete remained in treatment for a blow to the left ankle suffered during the match against Flamengo, last Sunday.

It is certain that Abel Ferreira will have to make changes in the midfield in this Saturday’s match against Chapecoense. Zé Rafael, suspended because of the expulsion in the last round, could give way to Patrick de Paula.

If Danilo doesn’t recover, the coach you can choose Felipe Melo, Gabriel Menino, Danilo Barbosa or Matheus Fernandes.

This Thursday, the Verdão squad participated in a technical training, with submissions and crosses work before moving in a reduced field. The last activity before the trip to Chapecó will be this Friday morning, at the Football Academy.

A possible line-up of Palmeiras for the game against Chape has: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Luan, Gustavo Gómez and Piquerez; Felipe Melo (Danilo), Patrick de Paula, Raphael Veiga and Dudu; Wesley and Ron.

Palmeiras is in second place in the Brazilian Championship, with 35 points and seven behind Atlético-MG. The duel against Chapecoense will be played this Saturday, at 5 pm, at Arena Condá, valid for the 21st round of the national tournament.

