Paolla Oliveira denies fake news that mentions her name, Globo and Bolsonaro

Paolla Oliveira used his Instagram to deny fake news that has been circulated citing his name. In a long text, the actress explains that a line attributed to her, and which would have been said to Caras magazine, is a lie and “never existed”.

According to the actress, her name was cited as if she had said that “prostitution will be the only way for Globo actresses to survive if Bolsonaro is reelected”.

“There’s a LIE (famous FAKE NEWS) circulating around, from a site I’ve never heard of, being shared about an alleged statement I NEVER GAVE to Caras magazine. It never existed”, begins the actress.

“It’s a LIE and it’s so OBVIOUS it’s a lie. First, you will never find this statement of mine talking about this subject, because I would simply never say that, involving a company and other colleagues and professionals, including. Does not make any sense. You can play Google word for word and you won’t find ANYTHING but the lie planted”, continues Paolla.

The actress claims that the narrative was invented to intimidate those who take a stand or oppose the president’s government Jair Bolsonaro (no party), and that no one will keep you silent about any of your positions.

Paolla also made a point of saying that “prostitution should not serve as a way of attacking someone”, and that she has “a lot of respect for all women, whether they are performing any function, by necessity or by will”.

She also reaffirmed that she fights oppression, child abuse, exploitation of women, sexism, sexism and misogyny.

In the comments, Paolla received support from fellow artists, especially global actresses such as Julia Lemmertz, Camila Pitanga, Deborah Falabella, Mariana Ximenes, among others.

