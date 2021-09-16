Patient dies tied up in bed at HGM and leaves family angry – Marco Silva’s Blog

A patient identified as Joacir da Silva Nascimento Filho, 42, died after spending several days in the Municipal General Hospital (HGM). A video recorded by family members shows the citizen tied up in one of the beds at the health unit. The images were taken off the air at the request of some of the victim’s relatives

The patient was taken to HGM after suffering a motorcycle accident. Family members reported that the medical team tied the citizen to the bed last Saturday (11). Joacir da Silva died last Monday (13) after almost three days in bed.

“The nurses who decided to tie him up and asked me not to record the video so it wouldn’t go viral and not show it to anyone. I’m sure it was medical malpractice, because no one took action to do anything, he was just tied up and they said it was normal. So, I’m sure it was a lack of medical care,” lamented a daughter of the victim.

The family also claims that they requested the transfer of the patient, but the request was not granted by the hospital management.

Sought by our reporting team, the director of HGM, Emílio Matos, explained that the conduct of tying the patient is the responsibility of the doctor and said he could not comment on the patient’s care.

Mayor Zé Francisco and Health Secretary Thaynara Lima were contacted, but did not respond to our messages until the end of this article.

AT STRONG IMAGES WERE RECORDED AND DISCLOSED BY THE FAMILY. HOWEVER, OTHER RELATIVES DID NOT AGREE WITH THE VIEW AND CONTACTED OUR REPORTING TEAM REQUESTING THE VIDEO REMOVAL.