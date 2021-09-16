PBH makes the fans’ return to the stadiums official and authorizes beer sales

Kalil authorized the fans to return to the stadiums (Photo: Ramon Lisbon/EM/DA Press) The city of Belo Horizonte published, on Wednesday, the ordinance (0458/2021) that authorizes the return of fans to stadiums in the capital of Minas Gerais and releases the sale of alcoholic beverages in sports squares.

The mayor of Belo Horizonte, Alexandre Kalil (PSD), had already granted an interview and communicated the return of the games with fans, on September 9th. Mineiro and Independencia may receive up to 30% of the public capacity.

The ordinance was signed by the municipal secretary of Health, Jackson Ax, which states that “all stadium sizes that give access to marketed sectors must be available for entry and exit of fans and must be closed one hour before departure”.

The document also specifies the “sale of food and beverages exclusively in bars or bars”.

Clubs and the return of the fans

Atltico counted on the return of its fans on August 18, in a 3-0 victory over River Plate, in a return match of the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores. The confrontation, however, generated great crowding and led to the decision of Mayor Alexandre Kalil to again ban games with the public in the capital of Minas Gerais.

Like Flamengo, Galo has the guarantee, based on a decision by the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD), to count on their fans in Brazilian games. However, in a meeting between the Serie A clubs, Galo ensured that they respect the referee’s decision: that of only allowing fans to be present in matches when all clubs have the same possibility. The only exception is if Flamengo takes the crowd to the stadium.

Even so, Atltico will be able to count on their fans on September 28, in a return game of the Copa Libertadores semifinal, against Palmeiras. Conmebol authorizes clubs participating in the tournament to have public in their games, as long as there is authorization from the respective city halls.

In turn, Cruzeiro also had its fans in a 1-0 victory over Confiana, by Serie B, on August 20th. Despite this, after a new ban by the PBH, Raposa reached an agreement with the City of Sete Lagoas to host its games at Arena do Jacar.

America is the only club in the capital that has not yet been able to count on the presence of fans in a game during the COVID-19 pandemic. The club reiterates that, like rival Atltico, it must respect the decision of the Serie A referee and wait for a collective decision from the other teams to return to play games with the public in Belo Horizonte.