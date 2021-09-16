Pedestrian Appearance Steals the Farm 13

Douglas Lima – Special for Uai

(credit: Liziane Gutierrez and Valentina Fracavilla in A Fazenda 13 (photo: Playback/Record TV))

Farm 13, started this Tuesday night (09/14) and is already making waves. The rural reality show on Record TV, under the command of Adriane Galisteu, in the first few minutes became one of the most talked about topics on Twitter.

The first episode of the attraction of the station of Bishop Edir Macedo, was well praised by viewers. However, what was also talked about on social media was the appearance of some participants who ended up stealing the show.

On the web, there is no shortage of memes of people joking about the excess of cosmetic procedures and plastic surgery. Others were shocked by the appearance of celebrities without the famous Instagram filters.

Among the most controversial of the season is Liziane Gutierrez, a model who went viral on social networks, after fighting with the police for being expelled from a clandestine party in São Paulo, during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The person who accumulates a series of national and international controversies, has already performed several plastic surgeries, and even participated in the famous Botched program, an American reality show about cosmetic surgeries that went wrong.

Netizens commented on the networks about the influencer’s exaggeratedly swollen mouth due to surgical procedures and even compared it to the Joker, Batman’s villain.

Valentina Fracavilla, a former assistant of the Programa do Ratinho, also did not escape heavy criticism from the public.

The Italian surprised her followers by appearing in the reality show without blue contact lenses, facial harmonization and porcelain lens on her teeth. Internet users even did a “before and after” with her.

what did valentina do on her bad face? not long ago she was totally different # PremiereAFazenda pic.twitter.com/ysm7bOnZ9Z — luan ??‍???? my people the couscous is ready (@japxnzz) September 15, 2021

Funk artist Tati Quebra Barraco, owner of the hit Boladona, was another famous woman who drew attention for her excess of Botox and peculiar facial expressions.

Internet users also commented in general on the facial harmonization that the pedestrians underwent before entering confinement, such as the case of Dynho Alves, ex-Power Couple, ex-Rico Melquiades ex-On vacation with ex – Celebs and Ex-BBB and ex-No Limite, Arcrebiano, Bil Araújo.

By the way, singer Tiago Piquilo went too far in aesthetic procedures. Hugo’s sertaneja duo, performed the phalloplasty, whose objective is to increase the length of the penis.

Check out the repercussion below:

Everyone on the farm is like that# PremiereAFazenda pic.twitter.com/z7EWC1AVNk — Democratic Centralism is too TOP (@Centralismoetop) September 15, 2021

all participants of the farm this year are like that # PremiereAFazenda pic.twitter.com/2A9ZuawQ7b — Gean (@geansouza0) September 15, 2021

My god, these people from the Farm got out of plastic surgery and went there # PremiereAFazenda pic.twitter.com/hU42gC9mmb – Lucas ?? (@beybarbz_) September 15, 2021

With this debut of the farm, it only reinforces my thought that it will harmonize the tail! How can you ruin your whole face thinking it’s going to be beautiful, this Liziane looks like an ogress, Dayane is the Steve of minecraft, the face turned 2d — Maroni (@MaroniReborn) September 15, 2021

What did Valentina do to her face? ????????????‍?? # PremiereAFazenda — Luan Kaio (@EuLuanKaio) September 15, 2021

I thought it was just me who had doubts about Tati’s face breaks the shack — ????????????????????????????????? (@Euugjr) September 15, 2021

I think the money these guys spent on plastic is greater than the budget for this edition of the farm — honey (@venuzbaith) September 15, 2021

I knew I knew this Liziane Gutierrez, she was Jay’s double in the Botox episode! # PremiereAFazenda pic.twitter.com/uLNIJAUqPm — Yannick Johnson (@Peranick) September 15, 2021

