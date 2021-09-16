Pedestrian Appearance Steals the Farm 13

Douglas Lima – Special for Uai

Farm 13, started this Tuesday night (09/14) and is already making waves. The rural reality show on Record TV, under the command of Adriane Galisteu, in the first few minutes became one of the most talked about topics on Twitter.

The first episode of the attraction of the station of Bishop Edir Macedo, was well praised by viewers. However, what was also talked about on social media was the appearance of some participants who ended up stealing the show.

On the web, there is no shortage of memes of people joking about the excess of cosmetic procedures and plastic surgery. Others were shocked by the appearance of celebrities without the famous Instagram filters.

Among the most controversial of the season is Liziane Gutierrez, a model who went viral on social networks, after fighting with the police for being expelled from a clandestine party in São Paulo, during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The person who accumulates a series of national and international controversies, has already performed several plastic surgeries, and even participated in the famous Botched program, an American reality show about cosmetic surgeries that went wrong.

Netizens commented on the networks about the influencer’s exaggeratedly swollen mouth due to surgical procedures and even compared it to the Joker, Batman’s villain.

Valentina Fracavilla, a former assistant of the Programa do Ratinho, also did not escape heavy criticism from the public.

The Italian surprised her followers by appearing in the reality show without blue contact lenses, facial harmonization and porcelain lens on her teeth. Internet users even did a “before and after” with her.

Funk artist Tati Quebra Barraco, owner of the hit Boladona, was another famous woman who drew attention for her excess of Botox and peculiar facial expressions.

Internet users also commented in general on the facial harmonization that the pedestrians underwent before entering confinement, such as the case of Dynho Alves, ex-Power Couple, ex-Rico Melquiades ex-On vacation with ex – Celebs and Ex-BBB and ex-No Limite, Arcrebiano, Bil Araújo.

By the way, singer Tiago Piquilo went too far in aesthetic procedures. Hugo’s sertaneja duo, performed the phalloplasty, whose objective is to increase the length of the penis.

