Petistas encourage fanciful thesis that Adelio’s stab in Bolsonaro was forged – 09/16/2021 – Power

Parliamentarians and PT leaders are emulating on social media the fanciful thesis that the assassination attempt on Jair Bolsonaro on September 6, 2018 may have been a false attack, forged by the presidential candidate himself with the aim of being elected.

The assumption is insinuated in 1 hour and 44 minutes of a documentary released on Saturday (11) by the website Brasil 247, in line with the PT. In the title, the accusation is made directly —”Bolsonaro e Adélio, Uma Fakeada no Coração do Brasil”.

The Federal Police concluded, in two investigations, that Adélio Bispo de Oliveira acted alone, without any real evidence that he was helped by other people or obeyed a client. The most recent survey has nine volumes and 1,908 sheets.

Adélio always said that he acted at the behest of God, to try to free Brazil from the victory of Bolsonaro, who he saw as a threat.

Considered unimpeachable by the Courts upon diagnosis that he has a mental disorder that makes him unable to understand the nature of the crime he committed, he complies with a security measure in the federal penitentiary of Campo Grande (MS).

The documentary do Brasil 247 is authored by journalist Joaquim de Carvalho, who traveled to Minas Gerais and Santa Catarina and interviewed characters from the episode, among other elements of investigation. Until 22:00 this Wednesday (15) had about 850,000 views on YouTube.

In addition to highlighting false information —that Adélio Bispo de Oliveira was affiliated with the PSD—, the documentary uses a series of conspiracy theories that are swarming on the internet, most of them investigated and discarded by the Federal Police or due to a simple lack of logic, and he associates them with others of his own making to arrive at conclusions without any proof, several of which contradict one another.

“The documentary makes it clear that the episode and its context have many dark points, which further increased the many doubts I already had about the fact,” he told sheet Deputy Bohn Gass (RS), leader of the PT’s bench in the Chamber.

On his social networks, he praised the documentary and asked his followers to watch it.

He did not answer the question about whether the PT would not be acting, in this case, in a manner similar to one of the main characteristics of pocketnarism, that of spreading against fake news opponents and internet conspiracy theories that do not find any backing in reality.

Deputy Maria do Rosário (PT-RS) wrote that “journalism plays an important role in investigating the case of stabbings”. THE sheet he stated that the case causes doubt in a good part of the population.

“I always believe in the victim. For this reason, at that moment, I expressed my solidarity with the victim. But I believed that there would be a deeper investigation into the author. The fact that he attended the children’s shooting club was never answered. Regardless of the documentary, I believe that this generates well-founded suspicion.”

She refers to the known fact that Adélio had gone months before, for a few days, to a place in Santa Catarina also frequented by Bolsonaro’s two sons, Carlos and Eduardo, the “.38 Clube e Escola de Tiro”.

The documentary treats this relationship as “the key to the secret”, insinuating that the plot of the alleged bogus attack could have been settled there.

Despite putting forward the thesis that a sophisticated criminal network meticulously planned a spectacular fraud that has not been unmasked until today, there is no explanation for the fact that the .38 case only came to light because both the Bolsonaro and Adélio disclosed their presence at the school shooting on your social networks, for anyone to see.

And why such an ingenious plot would need to be combined in person at a Santa Catarina shooting club, with Facebook check-in.

Another of the contradictions is that the documentary takes several minutes to raise the hypothesis that a photographer was deliberately distracted in the crowd so as not to record the exact moment of the stab, “or the supposed stab”, as the journalist repeats in several moments of the video.

He does not explain, however, what use this attitude would be, since the scene was being recorded up close by professional cameras and countless cell phone devices.

The documentary also tries to support the thesis that Adélio was, in fact, a person with positions more in line with pocketbookism, not a sympathetic person on the left.

Adélio was affiliated with the PSOL of Uberaba from 2007 to 2014, but he never took part in it — this fact, the documentary argues, served as the electoral narrative of the bogus stab, that the left wanted to take Bolsonaro out of the dispute.

Journalist Joaquim de Carvalho emphasizes in the documentary his strangeness about the fact that the press never said that Adélio had been affiliated with Gilberto Kassab’s centre-right PSD, until 2016. As evidence, he showed a request for disaffiliation from the PSD signed by Adelio.

The information is false, Adélio was never affiliated with the PSD, and this information is available to any citizen in the Superior Electoral Court and is confirmed by the party.

Adélio reported to the PF that he once sought the Electoral Court because he thought he could have been affiliated in absentia by the PSD. Then, he signed a request for disaffiliation, for safety, despite having obtained at the same time an official certificate stating that there had been no such affiliation.

The person responsible for the documentary told the sheet to consider that Adelio’s suspicion that he was affiliated represents, in practice, in his view, a filiation.

“Adélio asked for disaffiliation with the PSD. If he asked for disaffiliation, it’s because he considered himself affiliated, which is to say: he was affiliated in fact. If you send a letter to sheet with a resignation, means that you believe you are hired by the sheet.”

Deputies Paulo Pimenta (PT-RS) and Rogério Correia (PT-MG), among others, also publicized “Fakeada” on their social networks.

“I believe that there are signs and unanswered questions that must be clarified,” Pimenta told the reporter. “It’s been a long time since a great story, one of those that do justice to the name, didn’t generate so much commentary,” Correia wrote in an article.

PT president Gleisi Hoffmann (PR) did not answer the question about her or the party’s position.

A pre-candidate for the presidency and the greatest PT leadership, former president Lula has also expressed public doubts about whether Bolsonaro was or was not an attack.

In an interview, the former president stated that the stab “has a very strange thing”, since there is no blood in the images. “The guy who stabs is protected by Bolsonaro’s security guards, the knife that doesn’t appear at any time,” he said, citing internet theories also reproduced in the documentary.

Questioned again days later, he stated that he was suspicious about what had happened: “No, I didn’t say I hadn’t taken it, I said I didn’t believe [que Bolsonaro levou uma facada]”.

“Fakeada no Coração do Brasil” also uses a good part of an edition of videos of the day of the stab made by the YouTube account “True or Not”.

These videos raise, without any proof, several assumptions that Adélio could have acted with the collaboration of other people, in particular private security guards and the PF agents who were escorting Bolsonaro.

“Whoever created this channel knows things”, says in the documentary Joaquim de Carvalho, who signs the direction alongside Max Alvim, claiming that he still tried to discover its authors, but without success.

The PF formally investigated the videos on this channel.

“The narratives contained in these videos, based on superficial analysis of the images and facts surrounding the crime, illustrate almost all of the conjectures and theories launched after the attack, and were thoroughly investigated, concluding that all theses put forward are false” , states the report by delegate Rodrigo Morais.

The documentary also lists as evidence the alleged assertion of a supposed surgeon who asked not to be identified, according to whom the videos show that Adélio had no “foothold” to drive the knife into Bolsonaro’s belly with such depth.

Besides the precedent of a stone in the head that would have contributed to the election of a mayor, precisely in Juiz de Fora.

The video also explores the fact that Bolsonaro did not wear a bulletproof vest that day, the mystery about Adélio’s defense backer — if there was, since there is a suspicion that the case may have been taken on for free, in search for the spotlight—and the September 6 occupation of government posts by security guards.

All of this is pointed out as a suspected trumped-up attack. The main thesis raised, which is not new in the universe of conspiracy theories, is that the president would have undergone surgery to remove a known tumor, and not for the treatment of the stab wound, which would not have happened.

THE sheet sent 21 questions to Joaquim de Carvalho and to Brasil 247.

Among them, the one that questions them about what they attribute to the failure to discover such a ruse, three years later, even though the participation, in the supposed plot, of an infinite number of people is necessary: ​​witnesses, Bolsonaro allies, ex-allies, security guards , assistants, former assistants, civil and military police from Juiz de Fora, federal police, members of the Public Ministry, members of the government of Michel Temer (which had Henrique Meirelles as a presidential candidate at the time), drivers, employees, nurses and doctors from two large and respected hospitals (Santa Casa de Juiz de Fora and Albert Einstein, in São Paulo), as well as family members of all these people, among others.

The 247 did not respond, just reproduced the questions on their website, saying that “the intention of sheet it is not to investigate the weaknesses of the case, which were detailed by Joaquim de Carvalho, in great detail, in his documentary”.

Joaquim de Carvalho stated that he will only be able to answer the questions completely on Monday (20), as he is finishing a documentary about the centenary of Paulo Freire. In a general statement, he stated that the PF inquiry did not investigate the hypothesis of the self-attack.

In fact, the PF never had as a formal object of investigation the hypothesis of self-attack, as well as the hypothesis that the stab was planned by aliens, for example, for the simple fact that there is no plausible evidence in this regard. But she investigated and discarded the veracity of several of the internet theories published in this regard.

“Reopening the case would lead to this investigation. Forgive the sincerity, but false is the conclusion you came to. The documentary has no inconsistent information. Inconsistent is the narrative that prevailed, embraced uncontested by the press,” the journalist said.