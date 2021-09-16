PGR decides to sell R$ 150 million in bitcoins seized in operation – News

The Attorney General’s Office (PGR) decided that the R$ 150 million in bitcoins seized during the Kryptus operation must be immediately redeemed in cash. The operation must be carried out entirely by a legalized Brazilian brokerage and must not have any cost to the public purse.

Operation Kryptus dismantled a criminal organization responsible for billionaire fraud involving digital currencies, the so-called cryptocurrencies. The main one is precisely bitcoin.

The decision was taken this Monday (13) by the Criminal Chamber of the Federal Public Ministry, linked to the PGR. The settled value of the 591 bitcoins seized must be deposited in an account with a destination to be defined later by the Court.

The cryptocurrencies were, so far, deposited in an account opened by the Federal Public Ministry (MPF) in a national brokerage of digital assets. This precaution had been taken because, if left at the original brokers, the coins could be moved by the criminal organization, since transactions are carried out without intermediaries, using private keys that can be retrieved remotely.

Launched on August 25, the Kryptus operation discovered that the company GAS Consultoria e Tecnologia, headquartered in Cabo Frio (RJ), operated a financial pyramid scheme involving cryptocurrencies. The company, which promised customers a return of 10% per month on the amount invested in digital currencies, had no registration with the government agencies responsible for regulating the sector and, therefore, could not even carry out the operations it promised.

The operation was the result of cooperation between the MPF in Rio de Janeiro, the Federal Police and the Federal Revenue. In addition to the destination of the cryptocurrencies, the PGR agency also decided to create a working group to prepare scripts and manuals that instruct federal prosecutors in future cases involving cryptocurrencies.