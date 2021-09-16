‘Pharaoh of bitcoins’: MPF approves immediate sale of cryptoactives seized in operation, totaling R$ 150 million

RIO – The Criminal Chamber of the Federal Public Ministry (MPF), linked to the Attorney General’s Office (PGR), authorized the immediate liquidation of the cryptoactives seized during Operation Kryptus, in which Glaidson Acácio dos Santos, known as “Pharaoh of the bitcoins”. Owner of a company that promised exorbitant profits through investments in cryptocurrencies, he is accused of running, in fact, a financial pyramid scheme. In the action of the MPF and the Federal Police (PF), the equivalent of approximately R$ 150 million in cryptoactives linked to Glaidson were collected.
According to the MPF, the amount obtained from the sale must be deposited in a court account for future destination, to be defined by the courts. The Criminal Chamber also decided, in a coordination session held last Monday, to create a working group to prepare guidelines and action manuals to help prosecutors in cases involving digital currencies.
GAS Consultoria, Glaidson’s company, promised clients a monthly return of 10% on the amount invested in cryptocurrencies. However, according to the MPF, the group did not even have registration with the regulatory bodies to carry out the promised transactions.
Initially, the seized cryptoactives had been temporarily transferred to an account opened by the MPF at a Brazilian bitcoin and cryptocurrency brokerage, as guided by a guide of good practices prepared by the National Strategy to Combat Corruption and Money Laundering (Enccla). “That’s because digital currencies, stored in brokerage houses or cold wallets, could be moved by the criminal organization, since transactions are carried out without intermediaries, through private keys that can be retrieved remotely” , explained, by note, the MPF.
However, for the prosecutors accompanying the investigation, “considering the volatility of the bitcoin value and the security of the amount seized”, the ideal would be to convert the cryptoactive assets into national currency, depositing the value in a judicial account. “Since this is a new and still unusual situation, they decided to consult the MPF’s Criminal Area Coordination and Review Chamber on the practical procedures to be adopted in the specific case”, adds the text sent by the organ.
The decision of the Criminal Chamber was unanimous, following the vote of the coordinator of the collegiate, the Deputy Attorney General of the Republic Carlos Frederico Santos. The accepted proposal was presented by members of the Special Action Group in Combating Organized Crime (Gaeco), of the Public Ministry of Rio.
The Criminal Chamber determined that the transaction be made through a Brazilian broker, without any cost to the government. The amount collected in national currency must be deposited in a judicial account linked to the court where the process is being processed, which must also be in accordance with the initiative.
Meanwhile, clients are going to court to try to escape the loss. In at least five of more than a dozen processes located by GLOBO, there are already decisions determining the blocking of amounts in accounts associated with Glaidson, in an amount that totals R$290 thousand.