Physiotherapist to leave Corinthians after ten years to implement project at Shakhtar | corinthians

Corinthians will have a low in the technical committee as of next week.

The club’s physiotherapist for the past ten years, Luciano Rosa will leave Timão to work at Shakhtar Donetsk, in Ukraine.

Luciano was one of the creators of Lab R9, the club’s biomechanics laboratory created in 2011. He led the assembly and development of the protocols together with Bruno Mazziotti, who last month left Arsenal, in England, for Valladolid, Ronaldo’s club at Spain.

– I’m going to set up the laboratory at Shakhtar, they are going through a restructuring process, a new project, as it was here in 2011, something innovative. It will be both performance and prevention work – said the professional.

Who opened the doors for Luciano Rosa in Ukraine was striker Júnior Moraes, who used CT Joaquim Grava’s facilities to treat a right knee injury in recent months.

Luciano was responsible for accompanying him at Timon and, now, he will continue with the striker in Ukraine.

– I will give a more specific and personalized assistance to Júnior Moraes too, which is something that players end up having difficulties in Europe. The heart is ached for leaving Corinthians, but it is a new and motivating project – he said, who will embark until the end of the month.

Corinthians now has four other physiotherapy professionals: Caio Mello, Paulo Rogério Vieira, Bruno Gorgatte and Lucas Freitas. The club can look for another professional in the market.

