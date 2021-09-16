Pilar will study abroad in ‘In the Times of the Emperor’ | come around

Review the scene where Pilar receives the scholarship:
Teresa tells Pilar that she will be able to study medicine in Boston
Even being prevented from entering college by the customs of the time, Pilar always nurtured her great dream of being the first female doctor from Brazil.
Review the scene where Pilar plans to become a doctor:
Pilar says she will be a doctor
Review the scene in which Pilar takes her exam at the college in Salvador:
Pilar asks to take the exam at the medical school
As she couldn’t get a place in Medicine, Pilar was eating around the edges: she took a course in midwife and even helped in the birth of the Twins of Clemency (Dani Barros).
Pilar delivers Clemencia
But fate has smiled on Pilar, and now she will have the chance to sail to Boston and be medical school, as she always dreamed! 🌟✨
Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski) tells Teresa Cristina (Leticia Sabatella) that she accepts the scholarship in ‘Nos Tempos do Imperador’ — Photo: Globo
How brave this Pilar is! 🤩
16 set
Thursday
Dolores regrets having lied to her sister. Pilar confronts Samuel, and Tonico celebrates the argument between the two. Eudoro finds Dolores’ behavior strange. Germana and Licurgo denounce Quinzinho and Clemência to Borges. Pilar doesn’t believe Samuel’s explanations and the two end their relationship. Dolores decides to tell Pilar the truth, but Tonico sets her up so that the two can’t meet. Pilar decides to accept the scholarship and travel to the United States.
