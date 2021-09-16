Pilar will study abroad in ‘In the Times of the Emperor’ | come around

2 of 2 Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski) tells Teresa Cristina (Leticia Sabatella) that she accepts the scholarship in ‘Nos Tempos do Imperador’ — Photo: Globo

Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski) tells Teresa Cristina (Leticia Sabatella) that she accepts the scholarship in ‘Nos Tempos do Imperador’ — Photo: Globo