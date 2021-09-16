Pokémon GO Announces Mechanics for Changing Pokémon Shapes

Niantic has announced that it will finally let players from Pokemon GO get different shapes of their little monsters without having to capture another one. The change makes its debut next week, September 21st, and the first compatible Pokémon will be Furfrou.

The date was chosen for the new mechanic to arrive along with the game’s Fashion Week event. No wonder the Pokémon Furfrou was chosen, then. In addition to matching the theme of wearing different “clothes”, this is one of the little monsters that has more alternative shapes, totaling ten (counting its neutral shape).

After the update, in the Pokémon’s status menu, an option to change shape will appear, which costs 10,000 Stardust and 25 Candy. Several shapes are available globally for you to choose from, while others are locked by specific regions. The Debutante form, for example, can only be obtained in the Americas.

New option to change Pokémon shape in status screenSource: Eurogamer

This is indicative that the system will make it easier to get Pokémon in other forms, but that it won’t be completely free. In addition to the restrictions by region, there may be others. It has yet to be revealed, for example, how to unlock the Heart form for Furfrou.

There are several little monsters with similar mechanics in different ways in the Pokémon series, so expect Niantic to take their new feature from Pokemon GO for more options through other updates in the future.