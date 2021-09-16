Pope Francis detonates vaccine “denier” cardinals

Catholic cardinals denying Covid-19 vaccines were criticized by Pope Francis on Wednesday (15). The leader of the Catholic Church stated that there is a “small group” that did not want to receive the immunizing agent. The statement was made to the press in Rome.

“Also at the college of cardinals there are some deniers. And one of those, poor man, was hospitalized with the virus. At the Vatican, everyone has been vaccinated, while there is a small group that is studying how to help”, he commented.

He showed estrangement from the anti-vaccination campaigns. “Since they were little, also against measles, polio, all children were vaccinated and nobody said anything. Perhaps what happens now is due to the virulence and uncertainty not only of the pandemic, but also because of the diversity among vaccines,” he added.

In Francisco’s view, too much false information scares many people. Because of this, it ends up creating “divisions” and tensions, leading many to not take the vaccine.

“I can’t explain the reasons well, some say it’s because of diversity, others that they haven’t been tested enough and they’re afraid. But it is always necessary to clarify and speak calmly”, he reported.

Pope Francis and the vaccine

Francisco received two doses of the vaccine from Pfizer earlier this year, as did all of its employees. Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI was also vaccinated against Covid-19. The Catholic Church has immunized many homeless people in Rome.

The pope is one of the advocates that rich countries distribute the vaccine equally to poorer nations. In his view, it’s the only way in the world to defeat the coronavirus.