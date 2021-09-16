Popó’s son engages in a romance with a boy who studies medicine

Juan Freitas, son of ex-boxer Popó, is dating Matheus Azevedo, a young college friend of his. Both are studying medicine in Salvador.

The two are discreet about their relationship on Instagram, posting few photos. Even so, Matheus made a point of honoring his beloved, who had his birthday this Tuesday (14).

“Happy birthday to this amazing person I love so much,” he declared on the web, along with pictures of the two. The record was shared by Juan, amid the tributes of friends and family.

On the page of the fllho de Popó there is an image of the two poses, in front of the sea, during a sunset. “He was the first to call me Zezé Pêra,” commented Juan about the clique, which received support from friends. “Beautiful”, “perfect”, they wrote about the couple.