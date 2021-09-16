Practical ‘cinema’ camera: Watch Apple movies shot with iPhone 13 – 15/09/2021

The new line of iPhone 13 cell phones has come to life. Apple yesterday presented its news at an event full of products (two iPads and the Apple Watch Series 7). But one of the highlights of the release was a new way of making video recordings: the “cinema mode”.

In practice, the cell phone camera can film scenes with an intelligent shift of focus. In addition to blurring the background, cinematic mode is able to follow a moving object and transitions between foreground and background automatically.

The iPhone 13 can, for example, identify a face that is closest to the sensor. If someone passes and stops behind, in the background, the device recognizes in seconds and starts highlighting that second person in the scene. According to Apple, the technique is called “rack Focus“, and is used by filmmakers to shift audience attention during films.

To highlight the potential of the new feature, the company exhibited during the launch some scenes from movies recorded with the new device, as well as a complete short (just over 1 minute). Apple called the filmmaker Kathryn Bigelow, the first woman to win an Oscar for best direction with the film “War on Terror” (2008), to demonstrate the novelty.

In the video below you can see images of the short “whodunnit“, which demonstrates several focus transitions. Watch:

“Cinema mode automatically creates beautiful depth effects and focus transitions,” says the manufacturer. Apple adds that the new video recording mode is able to “anticipate when a new high-profile subject is about to enter the scene and automatically change the focus when it enters”.

On its YouTube channel, the company also took the opportunity to show behind the scenes part of the videos presented during yesterday’s event, which show the iPhone 13 being used for recording in different situations.

New Line iPhone Cameras

The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini have two rear cameras, both 12MP resolution each, one with a wide-angle lens and the other with an ultra-wide lens, which captures more content in the same image.

The 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max versions have three cameras on the rear. The set consists of a wide-angle, ultra-wide (to capture more content) and telephoto (for 3x optical zoom) lens.

All lenses support night mode, which helps in capturing photos taken in dark environments. And now the ultra-wide lens can also be used as a macro lens, which captures more details of very close objects without losing focus.

All four devices in the lineup support cinematographic mode.