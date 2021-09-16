President of Grêmio meets with CBF interim hours before duel against Flamengo | Guild

Grêmio president Romildo Bolzan Júnior and soccer vice-president Marcos Herrmann participated in a meeting with the president of CBF this Wednesday, in Rio. Monday. The information was released by Rádio Guaíba and confirmed by ge .

The meeting, which ended with a lunch at the organization’s headquarters, took place hours before the club’s controversial duel against Flamengo, at Maracanã, for the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil.

Opponents on the field this Wednesday and next Sunday, for Brasileirão, Grêmio and Flamengo are also leading a dispute in the sports courts. The tricolor legal department disputes the presence of fans in Maracanã and tries to overturn the injunction that allows the Rio club to receive public in its games.

1 of 1 Romildo Bolzan, president of Grêmio — Photo: Lucas Uebel/Divulgação Grêmio Romildo Bolzan, president of Grêmio — Photo: Lucas Uebel/Divulgação Grêmio

On Tuesday, Grêmio joined the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD) with a security mandate to try to bar the presence of the fans. The expectation is that a definition will be announced hours before the start of the match.