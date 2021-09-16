Prevent Senior concealed deaths in covid study cited by Bolsonaro

The Prevent Senior health plan concealed deaths from patients who participated — without knowledge — in a study to test the effectiveness of hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin against covid-19. The information is from GloboNews, which had access to a dossier from Covid’s CPI.

The documents sent to the senators are from doctors and former doctors of the Prevent Senior and complaint a series of irregularities. According to the dossier, the spread of chloroquine and other drugs is the result of an agreement between the health plan and the Jair Bolsonaro (non-party) government.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the president advocates early treatment, without proven efficacy against the disease.

Also according to GloboNews, patients and family members were not informed about the drugs used.

To UOL, Prevent Senior said it will ask the Public Ministry to investigate the “unfounded and anonymous allegations by a supposed group of doctors”. In a statement, the operator says that, before the accusations reached the CPI, a lawyer representing the group of doctors insinuated that the dossier would be forwarded if an agreement was not signed.

“Due to the strangeness of the approach, Prevent Senior will take all appropriate legal measures,” he said.

Study results

Nine people died during the research, but publicly the authors only mention two deaths. Of these:

Six were in the group that took hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin;

Two were in the group that did not take the medications;

There is a patient whose table does not inform whether or not he ingested the medication.

The study began on March 25, 2020 and its first version, without peer review, was released on April 15th. In the article, the study coordinator, cardiologist and director of Prevent Rodrigo Esper, mentions the two deaths in the group that used the medications, but, he says, the deaths were caused by other diseases, unrelated to covid or medication.

There were no serious side effects in patients treated with hydroxychloroquine plus azithromycin. Two patients in the treatment group died during follow-up; the first death was due to acute coronary syndrome and the second death due to metastatic cancer.”

Prevent Senior director says deaths in the study are not related to early treatment or covid

According to GloboNews, the research documents do not indicate any participant with the mentioned diseases.

Three days later, on April 18, President Bolsonaro tweeted about the study. Citing Prevent Senior, he says there were five deaths among study patients who did not take chloroquine and no deaths among those taking the medications.

According to CEO Fernando Parrillo, Prevent Senior reduced the use of respirators from 14 to 7 days and released today, at 1:40 am, the complement of a clinical survey carried out: from a group of 636 patients monitored by doctors, 224 NO made use of HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE. Of these, 12 were hospitalized and 5 died. Of the 412 who opted for the drug, only 8 were hospitalized and, in addition to not being intubated, the number of deaths was ZERO. The full study will be published shortly.”

Tweet from President Bolsonaro after Prevent Senior research release, no peer review

The next day, Esper sent his researchers an audio message with directions for reviewing study data. He adds that the information must be “assertive” and “perfect” so that there is no dispute.

According to Esper, the research will “change the course of medicine”.

A former Prevent Senior doctor interviewed by GloboNews confirmed that the study was manipulated to prove the effectiveness of chloroquine.

hidden tests

GloboNews also had access to messages sent by the director of Prevent, Fernando Oikawa, to doctors. When talking about the study for the first time, he advises professionals not to inform about the medication used.

We will start the HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE + protocol AZITHROMYCINE. Please DO NOT INFORM THE PATIENT or FAMILY, (sic) about the medication or the program.”

Director of Prevent Senior, Fernando Oikawa

In July last year, Prevent Senior contradicted a CFM (Federal Council of Medicine) guidance by sending a chloroquine kit to patients without a confirmed diagnosis of covid.

Read in full a second position note from Prevent Senior:

Prevent Senior denies and repudiates systematic, lying and repeated allegations that have been made by alleged doctors who, anonymously, have sought to erode the company’s image using primarily Globo News and, later, the CPI of the Pandemia.

As a result, it is taking the appropriate legal measures to investigate all those responsible for slanderous denunciation (and other crimes) are investigated and punished.

The company’s doctors have always had their autonomy respected and work hard to save thousands of lives. It is important to remember that figures available to the CPI show that the mortality rate among Covid 19 patients cared for by our healthcare professionals is 50% lower than the rates recorded in São Paulo.

Unfortunately, Globo News did not reveal details of the accusations, including the number of deaths or which studies were evaluated, so that Prevent could take a precise position, including to prove the falsehood of the accusations. And he sent a request from the other side late at night, which made it difficult to gather the data necessary for the correct positioning.