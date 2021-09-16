Procon-SP asks for a limit of R$ 500 per month for Pix amid scams and frauds

(Pixabay)

SAO PAULO – Procon-SP met on Wednesday (15) with representatives of the Central Bank (BC) to propose a maximum amount of R$ 500 in Pix movements per month. The proposal comes amid the increase of fraud in the system and the idea is that the limit is applied until “there are sufficient security mechanisms”.

“We recognize the benefits brought by Pix and we understand that technological advances cannot be stopped, but consumer safety must be guaranteed”, says Fernando Capez, executive director of Procon-SP, in a press release.

According to him, it is the supplier’s duty to bear any losses arising from the service provided and Procon-SP will hold the banks responsible for the losses that consumers suffer from these scams.

Another proposal pointed out by the director to the BC was regarding the possibility of reversing amounts in transactions carried out for new bank accounts.

“When opening new accounts, for at least 30 days, the reversal and blocking of the movement is allowed until it is confirmed that it is a reputable customer and not an orange.”

Implemented in November 2020, the instant payment system created by BC already represents 30% of total banking transactions, but it has also been used to apply scams through WhatsApp, lightning kidnappings, problems with QR Codes, among others.

According to Procon-SP, from January to August of this year, 2,500 complaints related to Pix were registered, with 1,000 from July to August alone. The biggest problems were about refunds and refunds; SAC with no answer or solution; unrecognized purchase and withdrawal; product or service not contracted; and false selling.

In August, in the face of scams, fraud and violent crimes such as lightning kidnapping, the Central Bank limited transactions via Pix to R$1,000 at night (between 8 pm and 6 am) and announced new measures to increase user security. Read more here.

Cautions when using the PIX

Among the precautions recommended by Procon-SP to prevent the user from falling into scams and fraud are extra care for requests via WhatsApp, always confirming the data before making the payment, and avoiding clicking on links sent by email or SMS when making the transfer.

It is also recommended to keep your cell phone locked with a password or biometrics, and to log out of financial applications when you are finished using it.

