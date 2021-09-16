Procon-SP asks for suspension of PIX and monthly limit of R$500

During a meeting with representatives of the Central Bank (BC) this Wednesday (15), the Procon-SP asked the monetary authority to temporarily suspend the use of the PIX, until the adoption of new security measures. The proposal comes amid the increase in blows involving the platform.

In addition to the shutdown of the instant payment system, the consumer protection agency asked the BC to limit transactions via PIX to R$500 monthly, instead of the R$1,000 per night previously announced. The purpose of the measure is to reduce the loss of victims of fraud.

“We recognize the benefits brought by the PIX and understand that technological advances cannot be stopped, but it is necessary that consumer safety is guaranteed”, highlighted the organisation’s executive director, Fernando Capez. He also commented that banks should be held responsible for the losses of those who suffered blows.

PIX scams have grown, according to Procon-SP.Source: Pixabay

For Procon-SP, it is also necessary to include in the platform an option to block and reverse amounts sent to new bank accounts, for at least 30 days. According to Capez, this would confirm that the account holder is really a reputable person and not an “orange”.

Cautions when using the PIX

The agency reported having received 2,500 complaints related to the system in the first eight months of 2021, of which 1,000 were registered between July and August. Unrecognized purchases and withdrawals, refunds, non-contracted product or service and misleading sales were the main problems.

Given the increase in reports, Procon-SP recommends redoubling attention when using the tool. Confirming the recipient’s data before making any payment is one of the precautions, as well as avoiding opening links sent by SMS, email or WhatsApp.

Other tips are to carry out transactions exclusively through the bank’s official website or app, log out of the system at the end of use and keep the cell phone locked by password or biometrics.