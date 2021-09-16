Procon-SP wants BC to limit Pix transactions to R$ 500 | finance

The executive director of Procon-SP , Fernando Capez , met this Wednesday (15) with representatives of the central bank for to discuss at frauds at the Pix . The agency’s proposal is that the BC determines the maximum value used by the majority of users of the tool and limit at movements The BRL 500 until there are sufficient security mechanisms.

“We recognize the benefits brought by Pix and we understand that technological advances cannot be stopped, but it is necessary that consumer safety is guaranteed,” said Capex.

He remembers that, according to the Consumer Protection Code, it is the supplier’s duty to bear any losses arising from the service provided.

“We will hold the banks responsible for the losses that consumers suffer from these scams.”

Another proposal pointed out by the director was regarding the possibility of reversing amounts in transactions carried out for newly opened bank accounts. “When opening new accounts, for at least 30 days, the reversal and blocking of the movement is allowed until it is confirmed that it is a reputable customer and not an orange,” says Capez.

Implemented in November last year, the instant payment system created by the Central Bank has been widely used by the population, but it has also been used for the application of blows through the Whatsapp, lightning kidnappings, QR Code problems, among others. In Procon-SP, from January to August of this year, 2.5 thousand complaints related to Pix were registered. The biggest problems were: refunds/refunds; SAC no response/solution; unrecognized purchase/withdrawal; product or service not contracted; and false selling.

Before the meeting with BC today, Capez even advocated that Pix be taken off the air. “This incited a lot of crime, such as lightning kidnappings. And we have cases of companies that lost more than R$ 100 million with scams on Pix.” He said that if it were necessary to suspend Pix for a period of time, until new security actions were taken, he would have no problem with that.

“It is the BC that will give the parameters, taking into account the economic and financial consequences. We defend dialogue, we never need to resort to extreme measures, but we understand that the service being provided has defects that expose the consumer to risk.”