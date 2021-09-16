Procon-SP wants to limit transactions of R$ 500 per month

The Procon-SP (Consumer Protection and Defense Program) met yesterday with representatives of the Central Bank and asked that the values ​​of movements through the Pix system be limited to R$ 500 per month as a security measure.

According to Procon-SP, the proposal aims at the institution to determine the maximum value used by the majority of users and that the suggested limit be used until the improvement of security mechanisms.

The executive director of Procon-SP, Fernando Capez said he recognizes the benefits of Pix, but argues that it is “necessary that consumer safety is guaranteed”. He also says that the Consumer Code provides for the supplier’s duty to bear any losses arising from the service provided.

“We will hold the banks responsible for the losses that consumers suffer from these scams,” Capez said.

Procon-SP’s proposal comes on the heels of the occurrence of strikes and lightning kidnappings related to Pix since the system was implemented in late 2020.

According to the agency, 2,500 complaints related to Pix were registered between January and August this year, and in the last two months the complaints reached 1,000. The biggest problems were: refunds/refunds; SAC no response/solution; unrecognized purchase/withdrawal; product or service not contracted; and false selling.

Reversal

At the meeting, Procon-SP also proposed the possibility of reversing transactions made to new bank accounts

When opening new accounts, for at least 30 days, the reversal and blocking of the movement must be allowed until it is confirmed that it is a reputable customer and not an orange,” said Capez.

The Central Bank has not yet commented on the suggestions presented by Procon-SP.