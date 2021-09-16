PS Store Receives Double Discounts for PS Plus Members • Eurogamer.com

Sony Interactive Entertainment has started the PlayStation Plus Double Discounts campaign, which starts today on PlayStation Store and will allow, until the 29th of September, to buy great games with unique discounts.

Currently, more than 200 games and DLCs are available at extra discounts for PS Plus subscribers, and it is possible to purchase PlayStation 5 and PS4 games at special prices and well below the price traditionally practiced in the digital store.

Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order and Red Dead Redemption 2 are just some of the examples you will find on this list and for PS Plus members, the additional discount can go up to 35%, which will represent a cut up to 74% on some games.

Some PS Plus member pricing highlights: